Western Visayas police chief warns moonlighting cops doing pet-sitting duties

COPS AND MASCOTS. PNP-Western Mindanao director Brigadier General Jack Wanky (right) and Bacolod City police chief Colonel Noel Aliño strike a pose with two mascots during the former’s inspection in Bacolod City on February 28.

Brigadier General Jack Wanky expresses disappointment after learning that some policemen in the region are moonlighting as bodyguards, and, worse, have stooped to the level of watching over the pet dogs and cats of VIPs

BACOLOD, Philippines – The regional director of the Philippine National Police (PNP) in Western Visayas on Thursday, March 7, called out law enforcers in the region who have allowed themselves to be degraded by politicians and VIPs by not only serving as their bodyguards but also as “pet nannies.”

Brigadier General Jack Wanky, PNP-Western Visayas director, said he was disappointed to learn that some policemen in Negros and Panay were moonlighting as bodyguards, and, worse, have stooped to the level of watching over the pet dogs and cats of VIPs.

“This must be stopped now! I don’t want to hear or see any of my policemen or policewomen accused of moonlighting,” Wanky warned the region’s approximately 12,000-member police force.

Wanky, who assumed as PNP director in Western Visayas less than three weeks ago, also warned that police officers moonlighting as bodyguards without authority from the PNP run the risk of being charged with violating the anti-graft and corrupt practices law.

Moonlighting refers to working a second job alongside a primary one. It is often done for extra money or other personal interests, usually outside the regular working hours of one’s main employment.

“This is illegal. Therefore, policemen should shun such,” Wanky said.

Colonel Noel Aliño, director of the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO), also warned that the practice of moonlighting among PNP members raises very serious questions about professionalism and ethical standards among law enforcers.

“Magkakaroon po talaga ng conflicts of interest sa moonlighting na ginagawa nila at sa mga tungkulin at functions nila bilang mga pulis. Kaya bawal po talaga (Having conflicts of interest is inevitable with their moonlighting activities and their duties and functions as police officers. That’s why it’s really prohibited),” Aliño said.

Wanky said citizens under threat, including politicians, need to justify their request for security escorts and secure permits first from the Police Security and Protection Group (PSPG) before they could be provided with security aides.

Without the PSPG permit, Wanky said, no policeman or police woman can render duty as a personal security aide to anyone outside the PNP.

He, however, encouraged PNP personnel in the region to engage in lawful enterprises, not only to uplift their lives and profession but also to boost their image, credibility, and integrity.

Wanky said, “I want them to earn dignified incomes.” – Rappler.com