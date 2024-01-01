LIST: Philippine tropical cyclone names in 2024

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

From Aghon to Zosimo, here are the names for tropical cyclones that will form within or enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility in 2024

MANILA, Philippines – The country’s weather bureau assigns local names to all tropical cyclones that form within or enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) has four sets of names that are used alternately.

For instance, the set for 2024 will also be used in 2028, 2032, 2036, and so on.

Each set contains 25 names that are arranged alphabetically.

Here are this year’s names:

PAGASA also prepared four auxiliary sets, in case there are more than 25 tropical cyclones in a particular year. Each auxiliary set has 10 names.

Below is the auxiliary set for 2024.

Meanwhile, international names for tropical cyclones in the western North Pacific and the South China Sea are assigned by the Regional Specialized Meteorological Center Tokyo-Typhoon Center, operated by the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The international names come from a list contributed to by several countries, including the Philippines.

Decommissioning names

When a tropical cyclone causes at least 300 deaths and/or P1 billion worth of damage to agriculture and infrastructure in the Philippines, its name gets decommissioned or removed.

The decommissioned name is replaced by another name starting with the same letter.

For the 2024 set, the new names are Aghon, Querubin, Romina, and Upang.

They replaced 2020’s Typhoon Ambo (Vongfong), Typhoon Quinta (Molave), Super Typhoon Rolly (Goni), and Typhoon Ulysses (Vamco), respectively. – Acor Arceo/Rappler.com