Acor Arceo
LPA triggers moderate to heavy rain in parts of Visayas, Mindanao

LPA. The low pressure area inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility as of May 30, 2022, 5:30 pm.

PAGASA

Rain from the low pressure area is moderate to heavy in the regions of Eastern Visayas and Caraga on Monday, May 30

MANILA, Philippines – A low pressure area (LPA) brought rain to several areas in the Visayas and Mindanao on Monday, May 30.

The LPA was located 130 kilometers northeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, on Monday afternoon.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the LPA only has a slim chance of developing into a tropical depression, but it may still cause flash floods and landslides.

Rain on Monday was moderate to heavy in the regions of Eastern Visayas and Caraga.

Central Visayas as well as the rest of Mindanao saw light to moderate rain, with some periods of heavy rain.

“Under these conditions, scattered flooding and rain-induced landslides are likely,” PAGASA warned.

The weather bureau declared the start of the rainy season last May 18. La Niña, which may lead to above normal rainfall, has also been ongoing since October 2021. – Rappler.com

Acor Arceo

Acor Arceo is the head of copy and editorial standards at Rappler. Trained in both online and TV newsrooms, Acor supervises Rappler’s coverage of disasters, handles the business desk, and ensures consistency in editorial standards across all sections.
