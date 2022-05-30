LPA triggers moderate to heavy rain in parts of Visayas, Mindanao

LPA. The low pressure area inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility as of May 30, 2022, 5:30 pm.

MANILA, Philippines – A low pressure area (LPA) brought rain to several areas in the Visayas and Mindanao on Monday, May 30.

The LPA was located 130 kilometers northeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, on Monday afternoon.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the LPA only has a slim chance of developing into a tropical depression, but it may still cause flash floods and landslides.

Rain on Monday was moderate to heavy in the regions of Eastern Visayas and Caraga.

Central Visayas as well as the rest of Mindanao saw light to moderate rain, with some periods of heavy rain.

“Under these conditions, scattered flooding and rain-induced landslides are likely,” PAGASA warned.

The weather bureau declared the start of the rainy season last May 18. La Niña, which may lead to above normal rainfall, has also been ongoing since October 2021. – Rappler.com