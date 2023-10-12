Rain seen as second LPA forms off Palawan

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PHILIPPINE WEATHER. Satellite image as of October 12, 2023, 6 am.

The new low pressure area is less likely to develop into a tropical cyclone within 48 hours, but it is bringing scattered rain to some areas on Thursday, October 12

MANILA, Philippines – Another low pressure area formed inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) at 2 am on Thursday, October 12, joining the LPA that the weather bureau has been monitoring for the week.

As of 3 am, the second LPA was located 135 kilometers west of Coron, Palawan.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the LPA is less likely to develop into a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours.

But it is causing scattered rain showers and thunderstorms in the following regions and provinces on Thursday:

Bicol

Mimaropa

Quezon

Northern Samar

Eastern Samar

Flash floods and landslides are possible in areas affected by the new LPA.

The rest of the country will only have isolated rain showers or thunderstorms not linked to the LPA.

The first LPA, meanwhile, was last spotted 860 kilometers east of Eastern Visayas.

It also has just a slim chance of becoming a tropical cyclone and may become part of the trough or extension of Bolaven, the tropical cyclone outside PAR.

Bolaven, which intensified from a typhoon into a super typhoon on Wednesday, October 11, was located 2,190 kilometers east of extreme Northern Luzon early Thursday.

The super typhoon is moving north northwest at 15 kilometers per hour (km/h), and is unlikely to enter PAR.

It has maximum sustained winds of 215 km/h and gustiness of up to 265 km/h.

PAGASA Weather Specialist Patrick del Mundo explained that Bolaven will pull the LPA away from the Philippines in the coming hours.

The country has seen 10 tropical cyclones in 2023, with none yet in October.

The weather bureau earlier estimated that two or three tropical cyclones could enter or form within PAR during the month. – Rappler.com