Cagayan Vice Governor Boy Vargas and several mayors, vice mayors, and provincial board members enjoy a visit to the Palace as their province is under Storm Signal No 4

Published 9:57 PM, September 14, 2018

A day before Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut) was set to make landfall in their province, Cagayan's vice governor, some mayors, vice mayors, and provincial board members were being given a tour of Malacañang.

They were invited there by no less than Special Assistant to the President Bong Go, according to two independent sources.

Photos taken on Friday, September 14, and shared with Rappler showed them touring and taking selfies in Malacañang's Presidential Museum and Library. Also with them was former Senate president Juan Ponce Enrile, who hails from Cagayan.

The group even met Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea after a lunch prepared for them.

The following Cagayan officials were identified in the photos:

Vice Governor Boy Vargas

Piat Mayor Carmelo “Black” Villacete

Enrile Mayor Kim Turingan

Lal-lo Mayor Florante Pascual

Solana Vice Mayor Jojo Carag

Iguig Vice Mayor Judith Trinidad

Tuguegarao Councilor Maila Ting-Que

Sta Praxedes Vice Mayor Ester Aguinaldo

Provincial Board Member Vilmer Viloria

Tuguegarao Councilor Jude Bayona

Provincial Board Member Olivia Pascual

Provincial Board Member Perla Tumaliuan

Association of Barangay Captains - Cagayan President Paul Vargas

Sanggunian Kabataan Provincial Federation President Alniñoson Kevin Timbas

Go himself never got to meet with the officials, however. But he confirmed to Rappler that such a visit was set to take place that day and that Medialdea was scheduled to meet them. He was evasive when asked if the meeting with Cagayan officials was in his schedule.

The officials were told there would be a meet-and-greet with Go but this was canceled at the last minute as he supposedly had to quickly fly to Davao City.

The Cagayan local chiefs enjoyed their Malacañang trip as their province was placed under Storm Signal No. 4 due to Ompong. Because of the reported strength of the typhoon, President Rodrigo Duterte himself led a command conference on Thursday to make sure government disaster response operations were running smoothly.

This is the second-highest signal in the government's weather warning system and means that 171 km/h up to 220 km/h may be expected in at least 12 hours, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

Ompong is also projected to make landfall in the Cagayan-Isabela area early morning of September 15.

For areas under Signal No. 4, their disaster risk reduction councils must be ready to respond to any calamity. Local government officials are typically the government's frontliners when it comes to preparing and responding to typhoons and other calamities.

Go is said to have plans to run for senator in 2019. President Rodrigo Duterte himself announced this on September 7. (READ: Do Bong Go's billboards, donations violate government ethics code?)

The presidential aide has been active in recent months meeting with local government officials all over the country, honoring speaking engagements, and distributing assistance to those affected by calamities. – Rappler.com