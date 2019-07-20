Three Filipino boxers hope to share the spotlight in Las Vegas

Published 3:45 PM, July 20, 2019

LAS VEGAS, USA – Drawing inspiration from Manny Pacquiao, 3 Filipino boxers will try to make their mark on American soil.

Top flyweight prospect Genisis Libranza, unbeaten flyweight John Leo Dato and welterweight Jayar Inson are seeing action in the undercard of Pacquiao’s title duel with Keith Thurman on Saturday, July 20 (Sunday, July 21, Philippine time) at MGM Grand Garden Arena here.

The 25-year-old Libranza, who is being mentored by Pacquiao assistant trainer Nonoy Neri, will be gunning for his second straight victory in the US against Carlos Maldonado of East Los Angeles, California.

Libranza beat Mexican Gilberto Mendoza by unanimous decision on February 9.

A brawler, Dato, pride of Bangar, La Union, will gun for his 12th win against one draw when he tangles with Juan Antonio Lopez (13-6, 5 KOs) in the curtain-raiser of the pay-per-view card.

Inson was plucked out from another bout to challenge Kazakh Sergey Lipinets (15-1, 11 KOs) for the World Boxing Organization intercontinental welterweight title.

The 5-foot-10 Inson, a rangy lefty, was substituted for John Molina Jr, who withdrew from the Lipinets fight after suffering a back injury.

Inson, also being trained by Neri, lost by decision to Jonathan Steele in his US debut in the undercard of Pacquiao’s showdown with Adrien Broner and dropped to 18-2, 12 KOs.

While Libranza and Dato stand a good chance of raising their records, Inson is expected to have rough sailing against Lipinets. – Rappler.com