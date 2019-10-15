MANILA, Philippines – "PWR Special: Homecoming" was a show 5 years in the making.

The event on Saturday, October 12, showcased the growth and evolution of Philippine Wrestling Revolution (PWR) since it produced its first show in 2014.

PWR pulled out all the stops for "Homecoming" at the ABS-CBN Vertis Tent, with visiting Fil-Am wrestlers and PWR's own solid roster of talents.

Here are photos from the event in reverse match order. You may also watch Twitter clips of the matches by clicking on the links in each result.

We start with the "dream match" main event between TJP and "Mr. Philippine Wrestling" Jake de Leon, where the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion prevailed. (READ: TJP defeats Jake de Leon in 'homecoming' dream match)

The PWR Championship was on the line in a "match of the night" triple threat bout. In the end, Mr Sy Group of Talents (MSG) member Chris Panzer outplayed champion Quatro and Ring of Honor's Jeff Cobb to win his third PWR Title. (READ: Chris Panzer outplays Quatro, Jeff Cobb to win PWR Championship)

"The Queen of Philippine Wrestling" Crystal survived the fight of her life, defeating the tall femme fatale Desi Derata.

Mh4rckie and Kh3ndrick of The Kakaibros retained their PWR Tag Team Championship by taking a page out of Eddie Guerrero's playbook against The YOLO Twins (Yohann and Logan Ollores).

Martivo successfully defended the All Out War Championship against an athletic Jan Evander, defeating him via a weapon-aided submission.

Cali Nueva tried to beat Imabayashi in an upset, but the longest-reigning PWR Champion taught the Renaissance Man a lesson instead, making him tap out.

"The Hand of Justice" Vlad Sinnsyk quickly dispatched "The Social Media Sinister" Ken Warren.

At the "PWR Special: Homecoming" opener, PHX Champion Chino Guinto stomped his way to victory, retaining the belt against the returning "Beautiful" Billy Suede.

At the preshow, Jaye Sera forced Jhemherlhynn to submit in a 4-way women's match that also involved Nina and Robynn.

Also at the preshow, Evan Carleaux avenged the Naughty Boys by defeating their former comrade Kapitan Tutan via submission. After the match, Trian dela Torre snapped out of his catatonic state and celebrated with Carleaux on stage.

– Rappler.com