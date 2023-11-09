Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak suffers possible stroke in Mexico – local media

Technology
MEXICO CITY, Mexico – Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak was hospitalized in Mexico City on Wednesday, November 8, due to a possible stroke, Mexican media outlets reported.

The 73-year-old scientist and tech entrepreneur was scheduled to participate in a World Business Forum event in the Mexican capital’s Santa Fe neighborhood.

Event organizers did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Wozniak had been set to speak at the conference at 4:20 pm local time.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the reports that Wozniak had been hospitalized.

In 1976, Wozniak founded the fledgling Apple Computer company along with his more famous business partner Steve Jobs, the acclaimed investor and longtime Apple CEO who died in 2011.

Their business pioneered personal computing and went on to be the world’s most valuable company, known for the design and functionality of a range of consumer electronics, including laptop and desktop computers, and the iPhone mobile phone. – Rappler.com

