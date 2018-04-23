Motorola shows off Moto G6 and Moto E5 series phones
MANILA, Philippines – Motorola showed off 6 new devices split into two series of smartphones – the Moto G6 and the Moto E5. This expands their lineup of their best-selling entry-level Moto G series and the even more affordable Moto E series.
The entire Moto G6 line boasts 18:9 aspect ratios with both the standard and Plus variant having Full HD displays. The Verge, in its report, said it is similar to its predecessors in that the Plus has the best performance while the Play has the biggest battery.
Comparing the phones, the Moto G6, at first glance, looks exactly the same as the G6 Play – both feature thin bezels and curved edges at the back. The G6 just has a slight edge in design having a more premium-feeling Gorilla Glass back, instead of the polymer glass of the Play.
Here’s a quick rundown of its key specs:
Moto G6
Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 1.8GHz octa-core CPU
5.7-inch 18:9 Full HD+ IPS display
Adreno 506 GPU
3GB RAM/32GB of storage or 4GB RAM/64GB storage
128GB microSD support
12MP + 5MP dual rear cameras with f/1.8, LED flash
8MP front camera
Nano SIM (Dual in select countries)
4G LTE
USB Type-C
Fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock
p2i water-resistant repellant
Android 8.0 Oreo
3,000mAh battery
Colors: Deep Indigo, Black, Blush, Silver
Moto G6 Plus
Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 2.2GHz octa-core CPU
5.9-inch 18:9 Full HD+ IPS display
Adreno 508 GPU
4GB/6GB RAM
64GB storage
128GB microSD support
12MP + 5MP dual rear cameras with Dual Autofocus Pixel technology, f/1.7, and LED flash
8MP front camera
Nano SIM (Dual in select countries)
4G LTE
USB Type-C
Fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock
p2i water-resistant repellant
Android 8.0 Oreo
3,200mAh battery
Colors: Deep Indigo, Nimbus
Moto G6 Play
Qualcomm Snapdragon 427 1.4GHz octa-core CPU
5.7-inch 18:9 HD+ IPS display
Adreno 308 GPU
2GB RAM/16GB storage or 3GB RAM/32GB storage
128GB microSD support
13MP rear cameras with PDAF, f/2.0 aperture
5MP front camera
Nano SIM
4G LTE
microUSB
Fingerprint scanner
p2i water-resistant repellant
Android 8.0 Oreo
4,000mAh battery
Colors: Deep Indigo, Flash gray
On top of the G6 series, Motorola also launched the Moto E5 trio of smartphones, geared towards the budget crowd.
Here’s a quick rundown of its specs:
Moto E5
Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 1.4GHz octa-core CPU
5.7-inch 18:9 HD+ IPS display
Adreno 308 GPU
2GB RAM
16GB storage
128GB microSD support
13MP rear camera with 1.12um pixels, PDAF, f/2.0 aperture, and LED Flash
5MP front camera with LED Flash
Nano SIM (Dual or single, depending on country)
4G LTE
microUSB
Fingerprint scanner
NFC (Single SIM models)
Android 8.0 Oreo
4,000mAh battery
Colors: Flash gray, Fine Gold
Moto E5 Plus
Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 1.4GHz octa-core CPU
6.0-inch 18:9 HD+ IPS display
Adreno 308 GPU
3GB RAM
32GB storage
128GB microSD support
12MP rear camera with 1.25um big pixels, PDAF, Laser autofocus, f/2.0 aperture, and LED Flash
8MP front camera with 1.12um, f/2.2, and LED Flash
Single Nano-SIM
4G LTE
microUSB
Fingerprint scanner
p2i water-repellant coating
Android 8.0 Oreo
5,000mAh battery
Colors: Black, Mineral Blue, Flash gray, Fine Gold
Moto E5 Play
Qualcomm Snapdragon 425/427 1.4GHz octa-core CPU
5.2-inch 16:9 HD display
Adreno 308 GPU
2GB RAM
16GB storage
128GB microSD support
8MP rear camera with 1.12um pixels, f/2.0 aperture, and LED Flash
5MP front camera with LED Flash
Single Nano-SIM
4G LTE
microUSB
Fingerprint scanner
p2i water-repellant coating
Android 8.0 Oreo
2,800mAh battery
Colors: Black, Dark lake, Flash gray
The Moto G6 has a starting price of $249 (~P12,998); the Moto G6 Plus has a starting price of €299 (~P19,169); and the Moto G6 Play has a price of $199 (~P10,388).
Additionally, the Moto E5 is priced at €149 (~P9,552.4) while the Moto E5 Plus is priced at €169 (~P10,833). The Moto E5 Play has not been priced yet.
Official local prices and availability have yet to be announced. – Rappler.com
$1 = P52.2
€1 = 64.1