Here's a rundown of the specs of the latest budget-friendly phones from Motorola

Published 4:13 PM, April 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Motorola showed off 6 new devices split into two series of smartphones – the Moto G6 and the Moto E5. This expands their lineup of their best-selling entry-level Moto G series and the even more affordable Moto E series.

The entire Moto G6 line boasts 18:9 aspect ratios with both the standard and Plus variant having Full HD displays. The Verge, in its report, said it is similar to its predecessors in that the Plus has the best performance while the Play has the biggest battery.

Comparing the phones, the Moto G6, at first glance, looks exactly the same as the G6 Play – both feature thin bezels and curved edges at the back. The G6 just has a slight edge in design having a more premium-feeling Gorilla Glass back, instead of the polymer glass of the Play.

Here’s a quick rundown of its key specs:

Moto G6

Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 1.8GHz octa-core CPU

5.7-inch 18:9 Full HD+ IPS display

Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM/32GB of storage or 4GB RAM/64GB storage

128GB microSD support

12MP + 5MP dual rear cameras with f/1.8, LED flash

8MP front camera

Nano SIM (Dual in select countries)

4G LTE

USB Type-C

Fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock

p2i water-resistant repellant

Android 8.0 Oreo

3,000mAh battery

Colors: Deep Indigo, Black, Blush, Silver

Moto G6 Plus

Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 2.2GHz octa-core CPU

5.9-inch 18:9 Full HD+ IPS display

Adreno 508 GPU

4GB/6GB RAM

64GB storage

128GB microSD support

12MP + 5MP dual rear cameras with Dual Autofocus Pixel technology, f/1.7, and LED flash

8MP front camera

Nano SIM (Dual in select countries)

4G LTE

USB Type-C

Fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock

p2i water-resistant repellant

Android 8.0 Oreo

3,200mAh battery

Colors: Deep Indigo, Nimbus

Moto G6 Play

Qualcomm Snapdragon 427 1.4GHz octa-core CPU

5.7-inch 18:9 HD+ IPS display

Adreno 308 GPU

2GB RAM/16GB storage or 3GB RAM/32GB storage

128GB microSD support

13MP rear cameras with PDAF, f/2.0 aperture

5MP front camera

Nano SIM

4G LTE

microUSB

Fingerprint scanner

p2i water-resistant repellant

Android 8.0 Oreo

4,000mAh battery

Colors: Deep Indigo, Flash gray

On top of the G6 series, Motorola also launched the Moto E5 trio of smartphones, geared towards the budget crowd.

Here’s a quick rundown of its specs:

Moto E5

Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 1.4GHz octa-core CPU

5.7-inch 18:9 HD+ IPS display

Adreno 308 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB storage

128GB microSD support

13MP rear camera with 1.12um pixels, PDAF, f/2.0 aperture, and LED Flash

5MP front camera with LED Flash

Nano SIM (Dual or single, depending on country)

4G LTE

microUSB

Fingerprint scanner

NFC (Single SIM models)

Android 8.0 Oreo

4,000mAh battery

Colors: Flash gray, Fine Gold

Moto E5 Plus

Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 1.4GHz octa-core CPU

6.0-inch 18:9 HD+ IPS display

Adreno 308 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB storage

128GB microSD support

12MP rear camera with 1.25um big pixels, PDAF, Laser autofocus, f/2.0 aperture, and LED Flash

8MP front camera with 1.12um, f/2.2, and LED Flash

Single Nano-SIM

4G LTE

microUSB

Fingerprint scanner

p2i water-repellant coating

Android 8.0 Oreo

5,000mAh battery

Colors: Black, Mineral Blue, Flash gray, Fine Gold

Moto E5 Play

Qualcomm Snapdragon 425/427 1.4GHz octa-core CPU

5.2-inch 16:9 HD display

Adreno 308 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB storage

128GB microSD support

8MP rear camera with 1.12um pixels, f/2.0 aperture, and LED Flash

5MP front camera with LED Flash

Single Nano-SIM

4G LTE

microUSB

Fingerprint scanner

p2i water-repellant coating

Android 8.0 Oreo

2,800mAh battery

Colors: Black, Dark lake, Flash gray

The Moto G6 has a starting price of $249 (~P12,998); the Moto G6 Plus has a starting price of €299 (~P19,169); and the Moto G6 Play has a price of $199 (~P10,388).

Additionally, the Moto E5 is priced at €149 (~P9,552.4) while the Moto E5 Plus is priced at €169 (~P10,833). The Moto E5 Play has not been priced yet.

Official local prices and availability have yet to be announced. – Rappler.com

$1 = P52.2

€1 = 64.1