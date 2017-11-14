The Canadian Prime Minister says he talked to Duterte right before the start of the ASEAN-Canada Commemorative Summit

Published 1:03 PM, November 14, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau raised the issue of human rights and extrajudicial killings during his brief conversation with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday, November 14.

Trudeau revealed this in a press conference at the International Media Center during the 31st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit.

The Canadian Prime Minster said he talked to Duterte right before the start of the 9th ASEAN-Canada Commemorative Summit, just hours before his press briefing.

“I actually had an opportunity to have a conversation with President Duterte just before our meeting earlier this morning, in which I emphasized, of course, the people-to-people ties between Canada and the Philippines and the great connections there,” said Trudeau.

“But I also mentioned human rights, rule of law, specifically extrajudicial killings, as an issue that Canada is concerned with,” he added.

According to the Canadian leader, it is what is “expected” of his country.

“Canada has earned a reputation for being able to have a strong, sometimes frank, sometimes firm discussions on rule of law and human rights with parters around the world. It’s very much what people expect of Canada,” he said.

Trudeau said Duterte was “receptive” to his comments and their conversation was “very cordial and a positive exchange.” – Rappler.com