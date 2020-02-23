ISTANBUL, Turkey – Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Sunday, February 23, that 7 people including 3 children were killed in eastern Turkey after a magnitude 5.7 earthquake hit neighboring Iran, the official Anadolu news agency reported.

Five people were injured and taken to hospital, Soylu said, adding that other people were believed to be trapped under the rubble.

"Search and rescue efforts are ongoing," he said.

The epicenter of the quake, which struck at 9:23 am (0553 GMT or 1:53 pm Philippine time), was near the Iranian village of Habash-e Olya, less than 10 kilometers (6 miles) from the border, according to the US Geological Survey.

The earthquake had a depth of 6 kilometers, according to Tehran University's Seismological Center.

It injured at least 25 people and damaged a number of houses in 4 villages of Iran's West Azerbaijan province, Mojtaba Khaledi, a spokesman for the country's emergency services, told Agence France-Presse.

Anadolu said the quake caused damage in several villages in neighboring Van province.

The province was struck earlier this month by two avalanches which killed 41 people. – Rappler.com