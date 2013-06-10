SC dismisses appeal of more party-list groups

Rappler's coverage of campaigns and elections in the Philippines.
Know the candidates, political parties, power brokers, watchdogs & the voters. This is your site for timely reports, comprehensive data, expert analyses, online conversations, and citizens' collaboration.
MANILA, Philippines – The Supreme Court (SC) has dismissed the petitions of more party-list groups to have their disqualification reconsidered after the Commission on Elections (Comelec) decided to keep them out of the May 13 polls.
SC spokesman Theodore Te said in a press briefing on Monday, June 10, that the petitions of 23 groups – first-time applicants for accreditation in 2013 – were dismissed for being “moot and academic.”
The petitions of 7 other groups – accredited in 2010 but disqualified after the SC issued new guidelines this year – have been remanded to the Comelec.
The 30 groups were not covered by an earlier order, promulgated last April 2, on the consolidated petitions of other party-list organizations. The Atong Paglaum et al v Comelec (GR No 203766) included 54 petitions from 52 groups.
The Atong Paglaum decision sets new guidelines in determining the qualifications of applicant groups, primarily saying that the party list is not limited to so-called marginalized sectors, and that nominees don't have to belong to the sector that the groups represent.
The following groups are covered by the latest SC decision:
PREVIOUSLY ACCREDITED BUT DISQUALIFIED IN 2013; REMANDED TO COMELEC
|
Group Name
|
G.R. No.
|
Partido Katutubong Pilipino
|
204427
|
Usa An Aton Nahigugma nga Iroy nga Tuna (1-AANI)
|
204439
|
Confederation of Non-stock Savings and Loan Associations Inc. (CONSLA)
|
204627
|
Pro-Active on Climate Change Leaders Inc.
|
204780
|
Itinerant Vendors Alliance of the Philippines (IVAP)
|
204853
|
Alliance of National Urban Poor Organizations Assembly Inc. (ANUPA)
|
204883
|
Filipino-Muslim (FIL-MUS) Organization
|
205295
FIRST-TIME APPLICANTS NOT ACCREDITED; DISMISSED FOR BEING MOOT AND ACADEMIC
|
Group Name
|
G.R. No.
|
Kanegosyo Association Inc. (1-Kanegosyo)
|
206177
|
1 Serve the People
|
204495
|
Angat Ahon Magsasaka (AAM)
|
204531
|
Isang Kasambahay Po, Inc.
|
204561
|
1 Ang Batas
|
204588
|
Alab ng Pusong Pinoy
|
204598
|
Active National Federation of Bantay Inc.
|
204601
|
Courage Government Employees Party-List (COURAGE)
|
204615
|
Aktibong Bayaning Pilipino (APB)
|
204648
|
1 Para sa Bayan (1PSB)
|
204716
|
Partido ng Manggagawa (PM Coalition)
|
204734
|
Alyansa ng Lapiang Security Guards sa Pilipinas (Alas-Gwardya)
|
204741
|
www.forexdealers.com (FXD)
|
204781
|
Pahiyom Pobreng Pamilyang Pinoy (4P’s)
|
204799
|
AAA Aviation Advancement Advocates Inc.
|
204811
|
Hanap Buhay Para sa Pinoy Inc. (HAPPI)
|
204812
|
Magdiwang Maharlikang Mamamayan Movement Inc. (4M)
|
204813
|
Empleyadong Nagtataguyod ng Bagong Anyo ng Kapaligiran (En Bank)
|
204817
|
Alliance of Concerned Transport Organizations Inc. (ACTO)
|
204861
|
1 Akong Minimum Wage Earner (1-AkongMinimumWager)
|
204882
|
Alab ng Mamamahayag (ALAM)
|
204898
|
1 Team for Education Advancement and Change (1TEACH)
|
205756
|
Francisco Aguilar, Theodore Aquino, Hermenigildo Estrella Jr., Ma. Salome Mable, Jose Manalad and Guillermo Santos
|
194204
– Rappler.com
Harlin Abayon has protested Congress' failure to include his name in the roll call during the ...
Rappler #PHVote's 'The Leader I Want' series features the stand of Diosdado Valeroso on key issues ...
Check these out to see results from:
Find your region and check out who's winning from the provincial, district, and municipal level.