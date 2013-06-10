SC dismisses appeal of more party-list groups

MANILA, Philippines – The Supreme Court (SC) has dismissed the petitions of more party-list groups to have their disqualification reconsidered after the Commission on Elections (Comelec) decided to keep them out of the May 13 polls.

SC spokesman Theodore Te said in a press briefing on Monday, June 10, that the petitions of 23 groups – first-time applicants for accreditation in 2013 – were dismissed for being “moot and academic.”

The petitions of 7 other groups – accredited in 2010 but disqualified after the SC issued new guidelines this year – have been remanded to the Comelec.

The 30 groups were not covered by an earlier order, promulgated last April 2, on the consolidated petitions of other party-list organizations. The Atong Paglaum et al v Comelec (GR No 203766) included 54 petitions from 52 groups.

The Atong Paglaum decision sets new guidelines in determining the qualifications of applicant groups, primarily saying that the party list is not limited to so-called marginalized sectors, and that nominees don't have to belong to the sector that the groups represent.

The following groups are covered by the latest SC decision:

PREVIOUSLY ACCREDITED BUT DISQUALIFIED IN 2013; REMANDED TO COMELEC

Group Name G.R. No. Partido Katutubong Pilipino 204427 Usa An Aton Nahigugma nga Iroy nga Tuna (1-AANI) 204439 Confederation of Non-stock Savings and Loan Associations Inc. (CONSLA) 204627 Pro-Active on Climate Change Leaders Inc. 204780 Itinerant Vendors Alliance of the Philippines (IVAP) 204853 Alliance of National Urban Poor Organizations Assembly Inc. (ANUPA) 204883 Filipino-Muslim (FIL-MUS) Organization 205295

FIRST-TIME APPLICANTS NOT ACCREDITED; DISMISSED FOR BEING MOOT AND ACADEMIC

Group Name G.R. No. Kanegosyo Association Inc. (1-Kanegosyo) 206177 1 Serve the People 204495 Angat Ahon Magsasaka (AAM) 204531 Isang Kasambahay Po, Inc. 204561 1 Ang Batas 204588 Alab ng Pusong Pinoy 204598 Active National Federation of Bantay Inc. 204601 Courage Government Employees Party-List (COURAGE) 204615 Aktibong Bayaning Pilipino (APB) 204648 1 Para sa Bayan (1PSB) 204716 Partido ng Manggagawa (PM Coalition) 204734 Alyansa ng Lapiang Security Guards sa Pilipinas (Alas-Gwardya) 204741 www.forexdealers.com (FXD) 204781 Pahiyom Pobreng Pamilyang Pinoy (4P’s) 204799 AAA Aviation Advancement Advocates Inc. 204811 Hanap Buhay Para sa Pinoy Inc. (HAPPI) 204812 Magdiwang Maharlikang Mamamayan Movement Inc. (4M) 204813 Empleyadong Nagtataguyod ng Bagong Anyo ng Kapaligiran (En Bank) 204817 Alliance of Concerned Transport Organizations Inc. (ACTO) 204861 1 Akong Minimum Wage Earner (1-AkongMinimumWager) 204882 Alab ng Mamamahayag (ALAM) 204898 1 Team for Education Advancement and Change (1TEACH) 205756 Francisco Aguilar, Theodore Aquino, Hermenigildo Estrella Jr., Ma. Salome Mable, Jose Manalad and Guillermo Santos 194204

– Rappler.com



