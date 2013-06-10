PHVOTE 2013

SC dismisses appeal of more party-list groups

by Ace Tamayo
Posted on 06/10/2013 3:52 PM  | Updated 06/14/2013 4:20 PM

MANILA, Philippines – The Supreme Court (SC) has dismissed the petitions of more party-list groups to have their disqualification reconsidered after the Commission on Elections (Comelec) decided to keep them out of the May 13 polls.

SC spokesman Theodore Te said in a press briefing on Monday, June 10, that the petitions of 23 groups – first-time applicants for accreditation in 2013 – were dismissed for being “moot and academic.”

The petitions of 7 other groups – accredited in 2010 but disqualified after the SC issued new guidelines this year – have been remanded to the Comelec.

The 30 groups were not covered by an earlier order, promulgated last April 2, on the consolidated petitions of other party-list organizations. The Atong Paglaum et al v Comelec (GR No 203766) included 54 petitions from 52 groups.

The Atong Paglaum decision sets new guidelines in determining the qualifications of applicant groups, primarily saying that the party list is not limited to so-called marginalized sectors, and that nominees don't have to belong to the sector that the groups represent.

The following groups are covered by the latest SC decision:

PREVIOUSLY ACCREDITED BUT DISQUALIFIED IN 2013; REMANDED TO COMELEC

Group Name

G.R. No.

Partido Katutubong Pilipino

204427

Usa An Aton Nahigugma nga Iroy nga Tuna (1-AANI)

204439

Confederation of Non-stock Savings and Loan Associations Inc. (CONSLA)

204627

Pro-Active on Climate Change Leaders Inc.

204780

Itinerant Vendors Alliance of the Philippines (IVAP)

204853

Alliance of National Urban Poor Organizations Assembly Inc. (ANUPA)

204883

Filipino-Muslim (FIL-MUS) Organization

205295

FIRST-TIME APPLICANTS NOT ACCREDITED; DISMISSED FOR BEING MOOT AND ACADEMIC

Group Name

G.R. No.

Kanegosyo Association Inc. (1-Kanegosyo)

206177

1 Serve the People

204495

Angat Ahon Magsasaka (AAM)

204531

Isang Kasambahay Po, Inc.

204561

1 Ang Batas

204588

Alab ng Pusong Pinoy

204598

Active National Federation of Bantay Inc.

204601

Courage Government Employees Party-List (COURAGE)

204615

Aktibong Bayaning Pilipino (APB)

204648

1 Para sa Bayan (1PSB)

204716

Partido ng Manggagawa (PM Coalition)

204734

Alyansa ng Lapiang Security Guards sa Pilipinas (Alas-Gwardya)

204741

www.forexdealers.com (FXD)

204781

Pahiyom Pobreng Pamilyang Pinoy (4P’s)

204799

AAA Aviation Advancement Advocates Inc.

204811

Hanap Buhay Para sa Pinoy Inc. (HAPPI)

204812

Magdiwang Maharlikang Mamamayan Movement Inc. (4M)

204813

Empleyadong Nagtataguyod ng Bagong Anyo ng Kapaligiran (En Bank)

204817

Alliance of Concerned Transport Organizations Inc. (ACTO)

204861

1 Akong Minimum Wage Earner (1-AkongMinimumWager)

204882

Alab ng Mamamahayag (ALAM)

204898

1 Team for Education Advancement and Change (1TEACH)

205756

Francisco Aguilar, Theodore Aquino, Hermenigildo Estrella Jr., Ma. Salome Mable, Jose Manalad and Guillermo Santos

194204

Rappler.com

