PBA homecoming set as San Miguel to retire Arwind Santos’ jersey

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

TEAM ICON. Arwind Santos in action for the San Miguel Beermen in the 2019 PBA Governors' Cup.

San Miguel will honor Arwind Santos and retire his jersey as appreciation for the success he brought to the team

MANILA, Philippines – One of the greatest players in San Miguel franchise history will get the recognition he deserves.

The Beermen will honor Arwind Santos and retire his jersey when San Miguel battles Blackwater in the PBA Philippine Cup on Wednesday, May 1, at the PhilSports Arena as appreciation for the success he brought to the team.

Santos wore No. 29 throughout his 12-year run with the storied franchise, which he helped lead to nine PBA championships.

“We’re going to pay tribute to Arwind for all of his contributions to the franchise. It is just a way of giving back,” said Beermen team manager Gee Abanilla on Friday, April 26.

“The management liked what he gave us in the past. Just showing some gratitude.”

Santos, 42, joined San Miguel in 2009 and became a cornerstone of a dynasty that took the league by storm.

With Santos forming the vaunted “Death Five” with June Mar Fajardo, Chris Ross, Marcio Lassiter, and Alex Cabagnot, the Beermen dominated and won at least one championship in each of the seasons from 2014 to 2019.

That run of supremacy included a record five straight Philippine Cup titles.

While playing for San Miguel, Santos won MVP in 2013, a pair of Finals MVP plums, and two Best Player of the Conference selections.

The Beermen parted ways with Santos in 2021 and traded him to NorthPort, where he spent the next two seasons before he left the league in 2023.

Abanilla said Santos, a member of the 40 Greatest PBA Players list, is pleased by the news.

“He is happy, we’re happy,” said Abanilla.

Santos last played in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League, where he won a championship with the Pampanga Lanterns. – Rappler.com