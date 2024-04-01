About Rappler
About Rappler
news about Rappler

Be part of important conversations on Rappler Communities: April 2024

Rappler.com

SUMMARY

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Be part of important conversations on Rappler Communities: April 2024
Here are the discussions you shouldn't miss for the month! Download the new Rappler Communities app and join the chat rooms that matter to you.

If you are looking for a safe space to voice your thoughts and an interactive platform away from toxicity and disinformation, Rappler Communities is the place to be.

Rappler’s new mobile app, powered by the latest chat and community-building innovation, is a first of its kind in the Philippines and around the world. We now bring news closer to you while providing you with a space to interact with people who care about the same things as you without getting drowned in the noise.

Download the new Rappler Communities app on App Store or Google Play and join the chat rooms that matter to you. We hope to chat with you soon!

Be part of important conversations on Rappler Communities: April 2024

AND THE AWARD GOES TO… 

Paano nga ba nakakaapekto ang pagkamit ng mga parangal sa tagumpay ng mga artist sa Pilipinas? Pag-usapan natin ’yan sa public art chat room sa #RapplerCommunities sa Biyernes, Abril 5, 6 pm. rplr.co/ArtChat

‘WAG PA-FALSE! 

Sa pagdiriwang ng #InternationalFactCheckingDay, makibahagi sa usapan kasama ang ilang fact-checking advocates at alamin kung paano maiiwasan ang pagiging biktima at ang pagpapalaganap ng maling impormasyon.

Sumali sa talakayan sa Martes, Abril 2, sa #FactsFirstPH chat room ng #RapplerCommunities: rplr.co/FFPHchat

More about Rappler Communities

– Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Summarize this article with AI

How does this make you feel?

Loading
Download the Rappler App!