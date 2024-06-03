Be part of important conversations on Rappler Communities: June 2024

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Here are the discussions you shouldn't miss for the month! Download the Rappler Communities app and join the chat rooms that matter to you.

If you are looking for a safe space to voice your thoughts and an interactive platform away from toxicity and disinformation, Rappler Communities is the place to be.

Rappler’s mobile app, powered by the latest chat and community-building innovation, is a first of its kind in the Philippines and around the world. We now bring news closer to you while providing you with a space to interact with people who care about the same things as you without getting drowned in the noise.

Download the Rappler Communities app on App Store or Google Play and join the chat rooms that matter to you. We hope to chat with you soon!

Play Video

WHAT DO YOU THINK? Some Filipinos have expressed their disagreement with proposed measures like the divorce and SOGIE bills, as they supposedly go against their religion. Should lawmakers consider the religious beliefs of their constituents when crafting laws? Share your thoughts in the faith chat room of the Rappler Communities app.

More about Rappler Communities

– Rappler.com