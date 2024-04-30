Be part of important conversations on Rappler Communities: May 2024

SUMMARY
If you are looking for a safe space to voice your thoughts and an interactive platform away from toxicity and disinformation, Rappler Communities is the place to be.
Rappler’s new mobile app, powered by the latest chat and community-building innovation, is a first of its kind in the Philippines and around the world. We now bring news closer to you while providing you with a space to interact with people who care about the same things as you without getting drowned in the noise.
Download the new Rappler Communities app on App Store or Google Play and join the chat rooms that matter to you. We hope to chat with you soon!
LADY BEAST ON RAPPLER COMMUNITIES!
Chat with Akari Chargers star spiker Grethcel Soltones and serve your questions on everything volleyball and beyond!
Join us for a rally of discussions in the collegiate sports chat room on Friday, May 3, at 1 pm.
