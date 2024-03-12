Rappler resident economist JC Punongbayan among 2023 TOYM awardees

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The 'False Nostalgia' author joins nine other individuals recognized for their innovation and leadership in their respective fields

MANILA, Philippines – Rappler columnist and resident economist JC Punongbayan is among the 10 recipients of The Outstanding Young Men (TOYM) Awards for 2023, Junior Chamber International (JCI) Philippines announced on Tuesday, March 12.

Punongbayan is an assistant professor at the University of the Philippines School of Economics (UPSE) and writes a weekly economics column for Rappler.

In 2023, he published his first book, False Nostalgia: The Marcos ‘Golden Age’ Myths and How to Debunk Them, which he said was the “culmination of nearly seven years’ worth of research on Martial Law economics,” starting with his Rappler article in March 2016.

“I’m deeply humbled to receive this prestigious award. I dedicate this to my friends, colleagues, and mentors who have inspired me to share the insights of economics far and wide, and also to speak truth to power,” Punongbayan told Rappler.

“I also hope this award inspires the next generation of Filipino economists to engage passionately in the pursuit of good economic discourse and policymaking.”

Punongbayan is also co-founder of UsapangEcon.com and co-host of the Usapang Econ podcast.

He earned his doctorate from UPSE in 2021, where he also graduated summa cum laude and valedictorian in 2009 and was awarded the José Encarnación Jr. Award for Excellence in Economics and the Gerardo P. Sicat Award for Best Undergraduate Thesis.

His professional experience includes the Securities and Exchange Commission, the World Bank Office in Manila, the Far Eastern University Public Policy Center, and the National Economic and Development Authority.

The other TOYM awardees are Kenneth Isaiah Abante (socio-civic and voluntary leadership), Ruel Amparo (agri-entrepreneurship), Khrista Francis Desesto (OFW empowerment), Mark Gersava (agri-entrepreneurship), John Mark Napao (sustainable energy), EJ Obiena (sports), Ma. Regaele Olarte (education), Tor Sagud (heritage promotion), and Stephen Michael Co (food technology innovation and entrepreneurship).

“These outstanding individuals have demonstrated unparalleled commitment, innovation, and leadership in their respective fields, embodying the spirit of positive change and progress. They have not only excelled in their fields but have also embraced innovation with passion, driving positive change in their communities and beyond,” JCI said. – Rappler.com