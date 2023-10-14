Rappler’s Bonz Magsambol, Jodesz Gavilan among panelists in prestigious journalism seminar

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

For the first time since the pandemic in 2020, the Jaime V. Ongpin Journalism Seminar – which recognizes journalists for their work – will be held physically on October 19

MANILA, Philippines – Rappler multimedia reporter Bonz Magsambol and researcher-writer Jodesz Gavilan have been chosen to be part of the prestigious Jaime V. Ongpin Journalism Seminar (JVOJS) panel, the Center for Media Freedom and Responsibility (CMFR) announced on Friday, October 13.

Together with three other journalists from other news organizations, Magsambol and Gavilan will discuss media’s most urgent concerns and “tell stories why they chose to become journalists and…how they navigate their way through the current media landscape to deliver relevant and reliable news.”

They were selected by senior journalists of the CMFR board of trustees on the basis of their body of work. The three other panelists are the following:

Cristina Chi, PhilStar.com

Katrina Domingo, ABS-CBN News

Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News

Listen in as the JVO fellows of 2023 discuss media's most urgent concerns. Hear their stories why they chose to become journalists and get to know how they navigate their way through the current media landscape to deliver relevant and reliable news. #JVOJS2023 pic.twitter.com/ZggxGAFCMB — CMFR (@cmfr) October 13, 2023

The seminar will be held on Thursday, October 19, at 9:30 am at the Asian Institute of Management in Makati. This will be the first time that the seminar will be held face-to-face since the pandemic happened in 2020. The event will also be streamed on the Facebook page of CMFR.

The seminar is named after the late Jaime V. Ongpin, a press freedom advocate during the Marcos dictatorship.

Magsambol covers the Senate for Rappler. Prior to political reporting, he wrote stories about education and health. Gavilan covers human rights and has written stories on Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs and the quest for justice of victims’ families.

Previous seminar panelists from Rappler include Pia Ranada, Lian Buan, Natashya Gutierrez, Patricia Evangelista, Rambo Talabong, and Michael Bueza.

The panel discussion will be followed by the presentation of the Marshall McLuhan Fellow for 2023. – Rappler.com