Rappler’s Ralf Rivas named Knight-Bagehot fellow

MANILA, Philippines – Rappler business reporter Ralf Rivas has been selected as an international fellow for the Knight-Bagehot Fellowship in Economics and Business Journalism, and will study at Columbia University for the 2024-2025 academic year.

Rivas joins nine other fellows from around the world who will take graduate courses, primarily at Columbia’s Schools of Business and Journalism.

Considered as the world’s most comprehensive and rigorous business journalism fellowship, the Knight-Bagehot fellows will take core classes typically taken by MBA students, such as corporate finance, accounting and economics, securities analysis, and media management. Fellows will also meet executives and experts during the 10-month fellowship, which starts in August.

“The Class of 2025 Fellows were chosen with input from a selection advisory committee of senior media and business executives. The incoming group will join more than 400 Knight-Bagehot alumni who cover economics, technology, finance and public policy around the globe,” the Columbia Journalism School said.

Rivas, a journalist with 13 years of experience, has covered a variety of issues, including cronyism, online gambling, corporate scandals, and government corruption. He is the host of Business Sense, a talk show with some of the Philippines’ most influential CEOs and startup founders. Ralf is also a lecturer at the University of the Philippines-Los Baños, where he teaches data journalism, media ethics, and science journalism.

The other Knight-Bagehot fellows are:

Varsha Bansal – Wired, Fortune, Time

– Wired, Fortune, Time Brittany Jones-Cooper – CNBC Select, TODAY

– CNBC Select, TODAY Olivia Konotey-Ahulu – Bloomberg

– Bloomberg Sarah L. Ryley – The Boston Globe

– The Boston Globe Bjarke Smith-Meyer – POLITICO Europe

– POLITICO Europe Alexandra Sternlicht – Fortune

– Fortune Ken Sweet – The Associated Press

– The Associated Press Kate Taylor – Business Insider

– Business Insider Erchi Zhang-Caixin

Founded in 1975, the Knight-Bagehot Fellowship was named for John S. and James L. Knight, brothers who established the Knight Foundation, and Walter Bagehot, the 19th-century British economist and editor of The Economist. – Rappler.com