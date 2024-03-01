AboitizPower reminds everyone to stay safe from fires this Fire Prevention Month

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Here's a list of things to watch out for

The Philippines observes Fire Prevention Month in March to raise awareness and promote fire safety nationwide.

The Bureau of Fire Protection recorded over 15,000 fire incidents in the Philippines in 2023, a 21% increase from data in 2022. This highlights the need for continued fire safety, especially within our homes.

Here’s what to do to stop or address the causes of most fire incidents in the country:

Beware of faulty wiring: Old or damaged electrical wires can no longer handle a home’s or establishment’s electricity requirements, increasing fire risk through overheating. Contact certified electricians to inspect and fix your electrical system.

Douse and ditch cigarette butts: Extinguish cigarettes completely and dispose of them safely in an ashtray or designated receptacle. Avoid throwing them anywhere, as they can easily ignite nearby materials.

Stay alert in the kitchen: Distractions can lead to disaster. Monitor your cooking closely, avoid leaving flammable items near heat sources, and never leave the stove unattended.

Fires can devastate lives and homes. AboitizPower, a leading Filipino energy provider, urges everyone to remain alert and implement fire safety practices.

AboitizPower champions fire prevention alongside the rest of the country, urging electrical safety in March and year-round to combat the nation’s leading fire cause: faulty electrical wiring. AboitizPower advocates for safety in its workplaces and power plants to protect its team members and host communities. – Rappler.com

