AboitizPower’s Hedcor celebrates 45th anniversary

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by AboitizPower and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

Aboitiz Power Corporation’s (AboitizPower) subsidiary Hedcor Inc. (Hedcor) marks today, May 25, its 45th anniversary. Since 1978, Hedcor has harnessed indigenous and renewable sources of energy in service to business and communities. In the process, it has become one of the country’s top renewable energy (RE) companies that specializes in generating electricity from run-of-river hydropower systems.

To date, Hedcor has 22 hydropower facilities in Luzon and Mindanao and a solar farm in the Visayas. These 22 hydropower plants – with a cumulative installed capacity of over 280 megawatts (MW) – are spread out in Ilocos Sur, Mountain Province, Benguet, Davao City, Davao Del Sur, and Bukidnon. Since 2021, Hedcor also operates San Carlos Sun Power, Inc. (SacaSun) in Negros Occidental with a peak capacity of 59 MW.

Hedcor started when Ernesto Aboitiz found interest in hydropower plants during a visit to Baguio City. This eventually led to Hedcor entering into a 20-year contract to operate the four American-built Asin Hydro Power Plants in Tuba, Benguet, which were fully operational by 1986. The following year, Hedcor also took advantage of Executive Order 215 – which encouraged private entities to venture into power projects – becoming one of the first to explore potential areas for hydropower generation.

The name “Hedcor” is derived from Hydro Electric Development Corporation (HEDCOR). HEDCOR was the name given to the initial Davao Light and Power Company team who handled Hedcor’s first hydropower plants. In 2005, generating companies North Mini Hydro Corporation and HEDCOR entered into a de facto merger with non-asset company Benguet Hydro Corporation, which was later renamed to Hedcor, Inc. In 2009, Hedcor became a wholly-owned subsidiary of AboitizPower.

Hedcor aspires to become the largest RE asset manager in the country and in the ASEAN region by growing its clean energy facilities to at least 40 by 2030. This includes more hydro and solar, as well as having wind power plants.

In 2022, Hedcor launched the country’s first National Operations Control Center (NOCC). It allows for the operation, monitoring, and controlling of 21 Hedcor run-of-river plants and SacaSun all in one location. This results in more efficient operations with less chance of technical errors through centralized real-time data monitoring and analysis, operation and control of equipment, management of the alarm system, and delivery of notifications and plant operation reports.

CENTTRALIZATION. At Hedcor’s NOCC, engineers are able to operate, monitor, and control over 20 renewable energy facilities spread across the country in one location

“To remain competitive, we optimize our current assets, people, and resources. Adopting new technologies will ensure efficiency, helping to implement operational excellence strategies necessary for future business growth,” Hedcor president and COO Rolando Pacquiao said.

Hedcor also celebrates the rich culture and tradition of the indigenous peoples (IP) groups in the communities it operates in. Earlier this year, Hedcor helped renovate the tribal halls of IPs in the province of Bukidnon. It also turned over P10 million worth of infrastructure to IPs in La Trinidad, Benguet. Both projects support the IP groups’ need for venues to host tribe gatherings and meetings, among many other functions.

“We know that we are only as strong as the bond we have with our community. We draw our strength from the homes and businesses we’ve sustained with the energy we provide,” Pacquiao shared.

Since 2000, Hedcor has also planted over 3.5 million trees with an 85% survival rate. Moreover, the company is now in its fifth consecutive year of implementing its #NoToSingleUsePlastics campaign, banning the use of single-use plastics in all company events. Segregation and recycling is also observed within Hedcor’s premises.

“Building on its 45 years of experience and now as part of the Aboitiz Techglomerate, Hedcor will continue to be integral in AboitizPower’s efforts to service the country’s growing need for sustainable, affordable, and reliable electricity,” said AboitizPower president and CEO Emmanuel Rubio.

“As the Philippines sets its sights to integrate 35% and 50% RE in its energy mix by 2030 and 2040, respectively, AboitizPower and Hedcor support it by growing its own diverse clean energy portfolio and investments in innovation and technology,” he added. – Rappler.com