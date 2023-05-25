Hedcor celebrates 45 years of providing sustainable power

Hedcor specializes in hydroelectric power, a type of renewable energy that doesn't create CO2 emissions

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by AboitizPower and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

AboitizPower subsidiary Hedcor is a leading renewable energy company in the Philippines specializing in developing and operating run-of-river hydroelectric projects.

As the company celebrates its 45th anniversary on May 25, here are some interesting facts about

Hedcor.

Established in 1978, Hedcor aimed to become a Philippine renewable energy industry leader. It has since grown, operating 22 hydroelectric power plants and one solar farm nationwide. Formerly known as Hydro Electric Development Corporation (HEDCOR), the company dropped the acronym but kept its focus on run-of-river hydro technology, prioritizing sustainable energy solutions with minimal environmental impact.

Hedcor uses the power of flowing water from rivers to generate electricity. Water flows through turbines, which are connected to generators that make electricity. This power generation process doesn’t need fuel, so it doesn’t create CO2 emissions.

Among its hydroelectric power plants, Hedcor’s smallest is the Talomo 2B in Davao City, which generates only a third of a megawatt (MW). This was constructed in 1954 as the region recovered from World War 2. Its largest plant is the 75-MW Bakun AC Hydro in Ilocos Sur.

Beyond environmental stewardship, Hedcor extends social benefits to the communities it serves. These include the construction of classrooms, livelihood programs, and health and wellness initiatives, among others. Hedcor actively contributes to the holistic development of the areas where it operates.

TALOMO HYDROS. Hedcor’s Talomo Hydro 2B is part of a cascading series of run-of-river hydropower facilities in Tugbok, Davao City. The Talomo Hydros, which comprises five units, draws power from the Talomo River.

BAKUN AC HYDRO. Hedcor’s Bakun AC Hydro in Alilem, Ilocos Sur taps the power of the Bakun River through its weir — the point where part of the river water is diverted — in Bakun, Benguet.

Learn more about Hedcor here. – Rappler.com