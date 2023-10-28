Sponsored By
BDO announces branches’ operating hours on October 30 to November 2

Schedule your banking transactions accordingly

As non-working holidays approach, BDO Unibank said it will continue to provide the necessary support to serve the banking needs of its clients.

• Oct 30 (Barangay Elections) – Mall branches are open from 1 pm until regular closing hours
• Oct 31 – All branches are open on regular banking hours
• Nov 1 (All Saints’ Day) – All branches are closed
• Nov 2 (All Souls’ Day) – Non-mall branches are open until 3 pm; mall branches are open until 4 pm

Meanwhile, BDO’s digital banking services (online and mobile banking, ATMs, and Cash Deposit Machines) will continue to be accessible for clients to access their accounts, withdraw cash, pay bills, transfer funds, and do other transactions.

Visit www.bdo.com.ph/branch-updates to check the list and schedule of BDO branches. – Rappler.com

BDO Unibank

BDO is a full-service universal bank which provides a wide range of corporate and retail services such as traditional loan and deposit products, treasury, trust banking, investment banking, private banking, rural banking, cash management, leasing and finance, remittance, insurance, cash cards, credit cards, and online and non-online brokerage services. BDO Unibank is regulated by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas with contact number (+632) 8708-7087 and with email address consumeraffairs@bsp.gov.ph, and webchat at www.bsp.gov.ph.
