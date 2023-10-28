BDO announces branches’ operating hours on October 30 to November 2

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

As non-working holidays approach, BDO Unibank said it will continue to provide the necessary support to serve the banking needs of its clients.

• Oct 30 (Barangay Elections) – Mall branches are open from 1 pm until regular closing hours

• Oct 31 – All branches are open on regular banking hours

• Nov 1 (All Saints’ Day) – All branches are closed

• Nov 2 (All Souls’ Day) – Non-mall branches are open until 3 pm; mall branches are open until 4 pm

Meanwhile, BDO’s digital banking services (online and mobile banking, ATMs, and Cash Deposit Machines) will continue to be accessible for clients to access their accounts, withdraw cash, pay bills, transfer funds, and do other transactions.

Visit www.bdo.com.ph/branch-updates to check the list and schedule of BDO branches. – Rappler.com