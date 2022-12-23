LOOK: This Bulacan Airbnb is the perfect destination for families and found families

FROM OUR FAMILY TO YOURS. The Keluarga Villas in Malolos, Bulacan was built for families and other large groups for the perfect Bali-inspired outing.

Editor’s note: This content is sponsored by Keluarga and was produced by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the production of this piece.

MANILA, Philippines – Looking for a nearby, serene, and relaxing spot for your entire family, barkada, or team at work? The Bali-inspired Keluarga Villas in Bulacan might just be the right fit for you!

Tucked away in the City of Malolos, the villa takes its name from the Malay word keluarga, which translates to “family.” Family played a central role in how the villa came to be – host Patrick Roniel explained that the villa was intended to be a rest house for their family for their weekend get-togethers, and where their grandparents can ultimately settle down and retire.

Patrick said the villa was a “decade in the making,” as his family had owned the lot for years but initially didn’t know what to build on it. He shared that his family was inspired by other Airbnb features on Rappler, and that different relatives had worked together in designing their new rest house.

“This place was a labor of love for our family where each one of us has a stamp in every part of this project,” Patrick had written on the villa’s Airbnb listing.

The drive to and from Metro Manila may take around an hour on good days, as guests can easily make their way to the area via the Metro Manila Skyway. However, be prepared to stay in the car for around 2-3 hours during especially busy periods. Check in time is at 4:00 pm, while check out time is at 1:00 pm.

You’ll have to pass some smaller streets to get to the villa, but you can easily search for its exact location via Waze or Google Maps. Patrick said the villa’s location had been convenient for their family, as it isn’t as prone to harsh weather conditions compared to their hometown Hagonoy. (One guest who had previously reviewed the villa on their Airbnb listing also said they booked the place during a recent typhoon, and that they still felt safe during their stay.)

Patrick added that their villa’s take on the modern Balinese architecture style aimed to bring a piece of the Indonesian province to the Philippines for their older relatives who can no longer travel. You’ll immediately be greeted by a taste of Bali once you enter the premises – the first things you’ll see are their outdoor basketball/badminton court, a stunning view of the pool and jacuzzi, and the villa’s flawless facade with wooden walls and large glass windows.

There’s also a lot of space for you to park your cars once you arrive, as the driveway can accommodate a maximum of eight vehicles.

REST HOUSE FRONT. The Bali-inspired Keluarga Villas facade. Photo by Rappler

Next to the pool is an open-air space with wooden benches, rattan chairs, and wooden swings for when you want to admire the outdoors while relaxing in the shade. We chose to eat our meals and play drinking games here, where caretakers at the villa can help set up extra tables and monobloc chairs for you. There’s even an outdoor fire pit where guests can enjoy a private bonfire!

POOLSIDE. An open-air space with rattan chairs and wooden benches stands next to the pool, perfect for relaxing in the shade. Photo by Rappler

When you step inside the villa’s pavilion, you’ll be greeted by their pristine living and dining area. One look at the pavilion interior and you’ll know it was designed with a lot of love – the area’s adorned with more rattan furniture, paintings, wall decor, and beautiful patterns. We booked a stay in December, so there was also a Christmas tree set up next to the television as well as festive centerpieces sitting on top of the table runner in the dining area.

It’s a great space for hosting workshops for your team’s planning events or game nights with your family, as it comes with a television set and sound system. If your idea of a fun night is singing your heart out with your friends, the villa also has its own videoke machine that you can use until 10:00 pm. There’s also reliable Wi-Fi available, and the hosts change the password for every new booking.

The pavilion has a small loft, perfect for taking cute group photos where everyone’s safely leaning against the railing. However, there’s no air conditioning in the pavilion, so make sure to dress accordingly especially if you’ll be booking a stay during the summer.

INSIDE THE PAVILION. The living and dining areas are spacious enough to accommodate several guests. Photo by Rappler

The villa has a total of three bedrooms – one master bedroom with three queen-sized beds and a daybed, as well as two smaller bedrooms with two queen-sized beds each. Three extra floor mattresses are also provided to accommodate more guests, which won’t be a problem as each room is spacious and cozy and has enough floor space. All bedrooms also come with air conditioning and warm, soft blankets.

MASTER BEDROOM. The largest bedroom in the villa can comfortably accommodate at least seven guests. Photo by Rappler

SMALLER BEDROOMS. The two smaller bedrooms in the villa can accommodate at least four guests each. Photo by Rappler

Each bedroom has its own bathroom, and there’s one other bathroom in the pavilion and another one in the outdoor area near the pool. The master bedroom’s bathroom even comes with two sinks, and its shower and toilet are separated so it’s easier for several guests to take shifts. And yes, the bathrooms come with bidets! Just make sure to bring your own toiletries and towels.

All guests at Keluarga are requested to follow their house rules, which include removing one’s shoes before entering the pavilion or bedrooms (they provide slippers for indoor use!), not bringing food to the bedrooms, and turning off the air conditioning in rooms that aren’t currently being used. Don’t forget to clean up after yourselves, too!

Guests are not allowed to cook inside the pavilion, but there’s an outdoor kitchen and grilling equipment that can be used, and having food delivered via GrabFood and similar services wasn’t a problem for us. The villa also provides handbooks where they list nearby restaurants and malls and other important information. One gallon of water is also provided per booking, and you can store your own drinks in the pavilion’s refrigerator.

The place can host up to 16 pax, making it perfect for many kinds of large gatherings. We can attest that the hosts live up to their villa’s slogan, “Our villas were built for families,” as their readiness to accommodate us and to make us feel at home – or feel like part of the family – was one of the best parts of our stay.

You can book a stay at Keluarga Villas here. – Rappler.com