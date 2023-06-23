Certified Digital Marketer, Hyper Island partner to strengthen executive education in the Philippines

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by the Certified Digital Marketer (CDM) and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

Certified Digital Marketer (CDM), the Philippines’ leader in digital marketing and transformation training, partners with Hyper Island, a transformative professional educational provider based in Europe with a global presence in North America, South America, and Asia-Pacific, to strengthen executive education in the Philippines.

In a world that is in constant flux and an ever-challenging business landscape, what is applicable today may not be an effective strategy tomorrow. With the advent of ChatGPT and other AI innovations, leaders today are challenged to step-up to bring growth to their organizations.

Through Hyper Island Asia’s mindset-changing and transformative learning experiences, the partnership aims to equip Filipino leaders with up-to-date skill sets with programmes like the Executive Leadership Accelerator Programme.

The Executive Leadership Accelerator Programme is a 12-week online programme best fit for senior leaders, management teams, and business owners who are looking to expand their leadership skills. Learn new models on collaboration, systemic design thinking, emerging technologies, scenario planning, business transformation, and the future of work in a human-centered and experienced-based Hyper Island educational philosophy.

The programme encourages participants to grow personally and professionally through the use of a methodology that focuses on the why, the how, and the what of challenges of today. The programme combines hands-on online learning with well-paced online interactions to create memorable learning experiences. A capstone project is given at the end based on the participant’s professional context.

The Executive Leadership Accelerator Programme starts on July 26, 2023. Join the public run or bring it in-house! Free online open houses will be held on June 24 (Sat); 2-4 PM and July 15 (Sat); 2-4 PM to help aspiring participants learn more and experience the Hyper Island way of learning. Learn more about the programme and register for the free online open houses at CDM.PH. – Rappler.com