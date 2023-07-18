Ordering Jollibee is APPakasulit with the Jollibee App

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by Jollibee and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

The Jollibee App is the best place to order all of your favorite meals. App users can get the best prices online, giving you the most value for your money. This means that you can order bestsellers at dine-in prices, like a 6-pc. Chickenjoy bucket for P445, a Jolly Spaghetti Family Pan for P235, Chicken Sandwich at P149, 2-pc. Burger Steak for P117 and more. Using the Jollibee app ensures that you get the lowest prices for Jollibee Delivery, providing you with APPakasulit meal offers minus the extra costs.

Play Video

Users can choose a variety of exclusive deals that can only be found in the Jollibee App. This includes a Welcome Gift promo where new users can get to choose their welcome gift on their first delivery transaction using the app. Registered users can also redeem freebies on top of their Jollibee orders.

This July 1-30, first-time users can get a free Jolly Spaghetti Solo (for a minimum order of P550) or a free 1-pc. Chickenjoy with a drink (for a minimum order of P700). On the other hand, registered users who reach a minimum order of P700 can get a free box of Peach Mango Pie 3 Pies To-Go.

Aside from these exclusive deals, the Jollibee App also offers free delivery when you reach a minimum order of P500 from July 1 – September 30. But wait, you can make your purchase more APPakasulit because you get to stack your coupons in one transaction too!

Don’t miss your chance to have the most APPakasulit Jollibee Delivery experience! You can also look forward to more APPakasulit delivery experiences as the Jollibee App will continue to offer Exclusive Deals all year long! Download the Jollibee App here: https://bit.ly/JollibeeAPPakasulit

For more info and updates, visit Jollibee.com.ph, follow Jollibee on Facebook at facebook.com/JollibeePhilippines, and on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok at @Jollibee. – Rappler.com