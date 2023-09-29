Tara, kain tayo! CDO celebrates Family Month with their first ‘Family Salo-salo’

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

When was the last time you had a proper dinner with the family – with no phones and good conversation flowing?

While there’s a lot of good in being able to be connected to others all the time through social media, there’s also the need to bond with the people right in front of us. With the toil of the work and school day sometimes serving as a hindrance between families, it can be a real challenge to carve out some time together.

Enter ‘CDO Family Salo-Salo: Tara, Kain Tayo,’ an event held at Circuit Makati that reminded us that family bonding is possible when we make the time, effort, and good food that makes moments extra special.

If there’s something Filipinos can bond over, it’s food. With salo-salo being deeply rooted in our culture, CDO brought back the importance of this cherished tradition among families through this celebration of Family Month.

“True to our brand purpose, CDO advocates to help bring families together and allow them to reconnect through meaningful mealtimes,” shared CDO vice president for marketing, Theresa Chong.

“With that, ‘Tara, Kain Tayo’ is a sort of invitation for families to catch up after a long day to appreciate Mom’s latest recipes, share life updates, and enjoy a feast. This very first CDO Family Salo-Salo shares that spirit of togetherness with family and with people that matter most,” she said.

True enough, CDO Family Salo-Salo was a fun-filled day of family discussions, recipe sharing, games, and a grand feast of CDO’s delectable offerings. Hosted by Karen Bordador, the event showcased a lively array of celebrity parents, Gen Z influencers, and social media chefs to help guests bridge meaningful connections with their families.

Because there are different household dynamics nowadays, CDO brought on speakers from all types of families to share their experience. Julius and Christine Babao advised parents to talk to their children without judgment, while youth influencer Ashley Garcia spoke about the importance of being friends with your parents.

Actress and longtime CDO lover Dimples Romana also knows a thing or two about bridging the (age and distance) gap between the families, as the mom of three has an eldest daughter at 20, a son at 10, and a newborn baby born just last 2022. Her eldest daughter, Callie, is also studying in Australia away from her family.

“[Si Callie] nasa ibang bansa siya pero hindi ibig sabihin hindi ko siya makasabay. Meron naman ng teknolohiya ngayon na pwede siya andyan habang kumakain kami. Kahit magkaiba oras namin we make sure that nararamdaman ng kapatid niya na kasabay nila ate niya.”

(Callie is in another country right now, but that doesn’t mean we don’t get to be with her. There is technology now that allows us to be together while eating. Even if our time zones are different, we make sure that her brothers know that they’re with their big sister.)

Dimples also emphasized why CDO’s Salo-Salo campaign hits home for her: “You know, the advocacy of CDO na kumain tayo araw-araw ng sabay-sabay and give way na magsalo-salo is so close to my heart because of our family setup now.”

Whether it be over a simple breakfast or a grand event like CDO Family Salo-Salo, being with your family is indeed the gift that keeps on giving – whether you’re miles or a few feet away. After all, salo-salo isn’t just a sharing of food, but of love. – Rappler.com