Belo Medical Group receives GHP’s 2021 Beauty Industry Pioneer of the Year award

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by the Belo Medical Group and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

Dr. Vicki Belo and the Belo Medical Group recently gained recognition when it represented the Philippines at the Global Health & Pharma’s Healthcare & Pharmaceutical (GHP) Awards and was bestowed the Beauty Industry Pioneer of the Year Award for 2021.

GHP seeks to “honor the innovation, determination and outstanding levels of care demonstrated by those who place patients’ wellbeing at the forefront of their practice.”

Dr. Belo was recognized for setting new standards for the beauty industry globally – from researching and developing innovative products and services to creating new protocols that can be useful for providing the highest level of safety for both healthcare workers and patients. It may be recalled that early in 2020, she collaborated with global experts to achieve a consensus for safety protocols that aesthetic clinics should abide by to keep patients and staff safe. The paper was published in the prestigious international journal Dermatologic Therapy.

Belo Medical Group has been around for 30 years, and in that period, the company has consistently played a pivotal role in the industry. Their approach to aesthetics has broken new ground across this rapidly growing sector. Amidst the pandemic, it shifted its essential business activities to the digital arena. Automation allowed clients to receive highly personalized content that helped them research the best and most appropriate solutions based on their needs. Physician consultations were moved online rather than face-to-face. Frontline operations adapt quickly to ever-changing client needs through technology-enabled customer feedback systems. And finally, support services were enabled to efficiently cater to more than 2,000 inquiries daily. All these are never-before-seen in the aesthetics industry, making the brand the first of its kind globally.

INDUSTRY PIONEER. This award is a testament to the company’s mark on the global beauty industry.

The company continues to evolve as it meets new challenges every day. Recognitions like these are what further inspire Dr. Belo to broaden her outlook and explore new and exciting ways of bringing her expertise to every home.

Dr. Belo’s multi-awarded product line, for instance, Belo Essentials, is a testament to the success of her mission to be able to reach every Filipino. Available as over-the-counter products in all leading supermarkets and department stores, Belo Essential products have endured heavy research, development, and testing, and, more importantly, have earned the seal of approval of Dr. Belo herself. Customers can be assured that whatever Dr. Belo creates and puts out is something she would use herself.

With such an extensive network at its disposal, it’s little wonder that Belo Medical Group has grown into one of the Philippines’ most impressive providers. Her dream of providing the ultimate in skincare solutions is becoming more and more true by the day. What is clear, however, is that Dr. Belo and her team have only just gotten started. Their work has an incredible amount of potential to thrive for many years to come. – Rappler.com