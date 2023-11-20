This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Knowing that there's Carbocisteine + Zinc (Solmux Advance Suspension) to take care of her keeps her and these other celebrities empowered

In one of the busiest malls in Metro Manila, the air was filled with energy and excitement as mall-goers waited for the people who were about to go up on stage. There were live performances already playing, people were playing games in booths, and passersby peering over as one of the biggest celebrities in Filipino entertainment, Marian Rivera, went up on stage.

And it was a fun evening, indeed.

Mall-goers were challenged with a “Guess that Jam” game where they needed to name the title of the song that was playing. Up-and-coming talents were also signed on to battle it out in a competition to find the singer with the most “malamig na boses” (smoothest singing voice). Fans were also invited onstage so they could vibe to Marian Rivera’s viral TikTok dances together with the actress herself.

This was the kind of fun and excitement that Unilab, Inc. wanted people to feel again at the (Carbocisteine + Zinc) Solmux Advance Jam event. The event was about reminding people to have unabashed fun with fewer worries in their minds. It was about being “ganap-ready” or ready for action any time the opportunity arrived.

For Marian, being “ganap-ready” also meant thinking ahead and being prepared for anything, especially coughs.

“I really believe that we need to live our lives to the fullest because we’ll never know what can happen in the future. So my priority really is my family, that as much as possible I can go with my kids to school or go on dates with Dong whether it’s with the entire family or it’s just us,” shared Marian in a mix of English and Filipino.

“So every morning, be thankful that we still get to live another day and that there are new blessings to come. And of course, with our family, we make sure that we’re all safe especially me and my husband because we’re the ones usually exposed outside. So even the slightest signs of a cough, we drink Carbocisteine + Zinc (Solmux Advance Suspension) right away,” she added.

Carbocisteine + Zinc (Solmux Advance Suspension) is the brand’s newest addition to their over-the-counter medicines for coughs.

Zinc helps the body fight viruses that can cause worsening cough into associated respiratory diseases like flu, pneumonia, or bronchitis. Carbocisteine reduces the production of phlegm, which makes it easier to cough out of the body. The formulation is also added with menthol that gives a soothing relief from itchiness or sore throat.

With the world reopened, people should start being able to enjoy life to the fullest like they used to, only this time with better understanding and knowledge to protect their health so they are “ganap-ready” for any occasion. – Rappler.com

If symptoms persist, consult your doctor.

ASC U0046P111423S