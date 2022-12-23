Looking to franchise a business? You can build your own Kumon educational center!

Here are reasons why you should consider it as your next entrepreneurial venture

Editor’s note: This content is sponsored by Kumon and was produced by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the production of this piece.

As far as franchises go, Kumon is like the educational equivalent of a coffee chain – drive around Metro Manila and you’ll likely run into a Kumon center at one point. After all, the brand has been in the country for more than 25 years and has established around 300 learning centers scattered throughout Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

And despite the economic slowdown caused by the pandemic, the educational franchise continues to adapt and thrive as it pursues its goal of helping children improve their learning habits as well as gain better life skills and character development.

Kumon’s success as a business wouldn’t have been possible without the creation of the Kumon method. The Kumon method doesn’t just teach children about math and reading – it makes children appreciate the process of learning, which is why it has been an effective model.

Instead of spoon-feeding information, the practice gives kids just enough guidance so they can learn and develop self-esteem on their own. It’s a method that focuses on habits and interest rather than memorization.

If you have a passion for learning and teaching, opening your own Kumon learning center might be a good business idea for you. While we encourage you to thoroughly go through your ideas and options, here are some pros to being part of the Kumon network.

Established local and global presence

Kumon is a business that started over six decades ago in Osaka, Japan when its founder Toru Kumon turned a learning method he designed for his son into a business model.

The educational franchise was established in the Philippines 25 years ago, but its reputation is far larger than it seems. In fact, Kumon is present in over 65 countries and regions including Australia, Canada, Switzerland, Singapore, and more.

This is a testament not only to the company’s prestige as an education provider but also to how its model works as an entrepreneurial venture. Having such an extensive network means that other franchisees have tried, tested, and thrived together with Kumon.

Learning opportunities for franchisees

While a passion for education is a prerequisite for entering this kind of business, so too is having an entrepreneurial spirit and mindset. And Kumon knows this, which is why new franchisees aren’t left to their own devices but are guided step by step.

Before becoming a full-fledged Kumon instructor-franchisee, the brand requires applicants to undergo thorough training that includes strategies for owning and operating an educational business. They even help you determine ideal locations for your Kumon center.

The learning doesn’t stop there as Kumon also provides further training down the line to help business owners adapt to new challenges and platforms.

Adaptability

Speaking of adapting to new challenges, when the pandemic hit, Kumon wasn’t exempted from difficulties brought about by lockdown restrictions. But that didn’t stop the brand from continuing its mission. Kumon educators quickly assessed the situation and adapted by creating hybrid setups both for instructors and their students so the learning never stops.

Becoming part of the Kumon network

As an educational franchise, Kumon Philippines does screen its franchisees before doing business with them. But don’t worry, it’s not as intimidating as it sounds.

Here are some of the requirements:

College or university graduate

Have good Math and English skills (an examination is given on the date of the orientation)

Between 25 – 45 years of age

Enthusiastic to help children

Have excellent interpersonal skills (interview required)

Willingness to commit full-time to Kumon

Holds a Filipino Citizenship

Ready to get started with your Kumon franchise? Sign up through their official website: https://ph.kumonglobal.com/openkumoncenter/ – Rappler.com