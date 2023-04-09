Why do these moms, celebrities, and health professionals cook with Jolly Heart Mate Canola Oil?

Editor’s note: This content is sponsored by Jolly Heart Mate Canola Oil and was produced by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

What makes a meal heart-healthy? It depends on the ingredients that you use. Your choice of cooking oil is especially important since it’s a staple in most Filipino food.

It’s no wonder that Jolly Heart Mate Canola Oil has been a consistent choice for Filipino moms and even your favorite celebrities. Canola oil is also recommended by registered nutritionists and dietitians (RND) so you know that it’s not just good for your meals, but for your heart, too.

Canola oil is rich in good fats that can help reduce the risk of heart disease. It also has no trans fat but has high levels of omega-3 that help prevent heart disease and stroke and omega-6 which helps lower bad cholesterol and keep your blood sugar in check.

The country’s number one canola oil brand, Jolly Heart Mate Canola Oil, has all these and more. It’s guaranteed to be 100% pure, contains Omega 3 and 6 and is fortified with Vitamin A. Its consistent quality and real heart health benefits made it the number one brand in 2011, and still number one today [based on Nielsen Retail Index MAT January 2023].

What celebrities, real moms, and health professionals have to say about Jolly Heart Mate Canola Oil

With their mission to keep their families happy and healthy, these celebrities, moms, and health professionals share why they wholeheartedly choose Jolly Heart Mate Canola Oil.





Cooking well for your family means memorizing their favorites, preferences, allergies, and sometimes even your family history. This was a challenge for Makati-based mom Sheh Lizano, as several diseases run in Sheh’s family such as diabetes, hypertension, and heart failure.

While her initial solution was to avoid fried food, she found Jolly Heart Mate as the best solution to minimize her family’s heart risks while still being able to enjoy their food.

“Ayaw kong manahin ng mga anak ko ang mga sakit na ‘yun, kasi gusto ko rin ma-enjoy nila ang happy life,” Sheh said. “Pero nung nalaman ko ang advantage ng Jolly Heart Mate Canola Oil, every day we use it kapag nagluluto para sa pamilya.”

[I didn’t want my children to inherit those diseases because I want them to enjoy a happy life. But when I found out the advantages of Jolly Heart Mate Canola Oil, I started using it every day when I cook for my family.]

Meanwhile, Laguna-based mom Grace Escueta also shared how meticulous she is when preparing meals for her family: “Talagang inaalam kung ano ang dapat i-prepare na ingredients, lalong higit kung anong gagamitin kong cooking oil,” she said.

[I really find out the type of ingredients I should prepare, especially the type of cooking oil I use.]

When she was introduced to Jolly Heart Mate Canola Oil, Grace decided to let go of the cooking oil she was using before, one that did not have the same heart-health benefits, and made the switch.

Celebrity mom Carmina Villarroel and husband Zoren Legaspi have also heeded the call to make sure they have only the right choice when it comes to cooking oil.

“Para sa akin, Jolly Heart Mate lang talaga in cooking meals for my family. Sigurado ako sa quality and I’m sure that when I cook, hindi ko lang na-papasaya ang mga puso nila, na-proprotektahan ko pa,” said celebrity mom and proud home cook, Carmina Villarroel.

[For me, I only use Jolly Heart Mate in cooking meals for my family. I’m sure of its quality. When I cook, I don’t just make my family’s hearts happy, I also protect them.]

She also posed an important question that loving moms could definitely relate to: “Why should you settle when you can choose the best?”

Their children, Mavy and Cassy, have also started their cooking journey. As young adults now, they want to be smart in the kitchen – and that starts with choosing the right cooking oil.

Aside from moms, other health professionals like Registered Nutritionist-Dieticians (RND), also support the added benefits of Jolly Heart Mate Canola Oil.

“Jolly Heart Mate Canola Oil has the lowest level of saturated fats among all types of cooking oil”, shared registered nutritionist-dietician (RND) Christine Alcantara. “This will help minimize the risks of heart diseases and stroke.”

April Manlangit, RND, emphasized the importance of Jolly Heart Mate having a high smoke point. Oils with a high smoke point can withstand higher temperatures for longer without it starting to smoke and emitting unpleasant odors and chemicals.

“It has a high smoke point so it is very ideal for frying,” Manlangit said. “Smoke point refers to when the oil begins to break down and produce chemicals which may be harmful to health, so it is important to choose a cooking oil which has a high smoke point.”

Oils with a high smoke point are also able to withstand high heat, making it easier for beginner cooks that want to experiment in the kitchen and moms who want to bring out the full flavor of their dishes.

These moms prove that cooking with love is not just about heating up a stove and tossing in whatever ingredient you can find, it’s about making hearty meals that keep the family happy and healthy at the same time. With these moms’, celebrities’, and health professionals’ seal of approval, Jolly Heart Mate Canola Oil is definitely the canola oil of choice that comes straight from the heart.



Jolly Heart Mate Canola Oil is available in groceries and supermarkets nationwide, and online via Lazada, Shopee, and Acemarket.ph. – Rappler.com