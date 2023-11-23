How the all-new Pampers Pants with Lotion with Aloe let babies have uninterrupted playtime

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Let’s take a recap of all the events that took place, leading us to the release of the brand new Pampers Pants with Lotion with Aloe – first-time mother Angelica Panganiban shared her motherhood journey via Instagram – capturing key moments with Baby Bean, from her firsts to precious family moments. This has caught the attention of Filipina Mothers as they continue to support Angelica in her journey. Whether it’s through commenting on her most recent photos or simply following her journey, this unwavering support has now pegged Angelica as the go-to Filipina mom for motherhood advice.

Angelica even held a Q&A with her followers via IG story, addressing some of the most asked questions her supporters had for her, some regarding motherhood in general and others about diaper concerns.

Angelica’s reputation as a credible and highly approachable new mother was front and center when the #MyBabyTalks trend went viral on TikTok. In these videos, babies voiced out their complaints about their recurring diaper changes and other diaper-related issues that interrupt their precious bonding time with their parents. Moms then proceeded to tag Angelica for her thoughts on how to effectively address these problems.

In fact last October 2023, babies voiced out their complaints about the recurring diaper changes and problems with their previous diaper. Moms took this to TikTok and tagged first-time mother Angelica Panganiban for help in solving their problems.

Partnered with Angelica, Pampers has stepped in with a new and upgraded diaper to help lessen interruptions during playtime and precious moments with babies brought about by excessive diaper changes. Now, they can enjoy longer playtime and a restful night’s sleep, without worrying too much about leaks or potential skin irritations disrupting their peace. With its enhanced design and benefits, the all-new Pampers Pants with Lotion with Aloe guarantees longer-lasting protection (against rewet for up to 8 hours vs. Brand X), ensuring your baby remains dry and content throughout the day and night.

WATCH: Baby Bean’s press conference

Made to absorb double the amount of other diapers, it swiftly locks away wetness from all directions, allowing your baby to have uninterrupted play, sound sleep, and cherished bonding moments with you. But that’s not all! The delightful aloe fresh scent provides a refreshing feeling all day long, while the flexi fit elastic waistband offers a secure, gentle fit without applying pressure on your baby’s delicate skin. This new upgraded diaper offers an additional layer of protection from moisture, preventing rashes and preserving those priceless moments free of any irritation.

Join us as we unveil Pampers’ newest innovation in the upcoming Pampers Aloe World: The Land of Long-Lasting Memories event this month, where you can learn more about Pampers Pants with Lotion with Aloe!

Enjoy a range of exciting activities with your little one and fellow sigurista moms! Check out our ‘Pay with a Diaper’ booth and bring one (1) pack of any non-Pampers branded diaper for a chance to trade it in for the new and upgraded Pampers Pants with Lotion with Aloe for free! You can also check in with the Pampers Philippines official TikTok page for a chance to experience the magic of Pampers Aloe World live and get exclusive discounts and deals!



Please see below for the full list of promos:

• TikTok Brand Showcase from November 24-26, 2023 at up to 57% OFF PLUS up to 40% off vouchers!

• Exclusive Aloe World TikTok Livestream on November 25, 2023 from 12 nn to 4 pm and 7 pm to 10 pm

Don’t miss these, together with engaging games, a special appearance by Angelica Panganiban, and panel discussions with our experts. Join us at the Pampers Aloe World event for a day of bonding and fun with baby!

Head on over to SM MOA Music Hall this November 25, 2023, and say Aloe to more lasting memories with baby! Admission is free!

For more information, visit Pampers PH on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok! – Rappler.com

PRESS RELEASE