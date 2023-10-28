Samsung fans, get the new Galaxy FE units at 5% off, 0% installment with a UnionBank credit card

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

​​One of the most highly anticipated gadget releases of the year is here, and if you’re a UnionBank Credit Cardholder who loves to be ahead of the game when it comes to owning the latest tech, you’ll surely love to hear this!

The newest addition to the Samsung Galaxy ecosystem – the Galaxy S23 Fan Edition (FE) and Galaxy Tab S9 FE Series – is finally here in the Philippines, and UnionBank Credit Cardholders like you are in for a treat with an exclusive offer, available for a limited time only.

A refresh of Samsung’s latest flagship handset released earlier this year, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE comes jam-packed with flagship-level features, now made more accessible at a friendlier price starting at P36,990.

Along with the Galaxy S23 FE comes the new Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+, designed for unlocking new possibilities for entertainment, creativity, and productivity. The new Galaxy Tab S9 FE series will be available starting from PHP 26,990.

Take home the brand-new Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE, and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ at 0% installment when you purchase using your UnionBank Credit Card. To sweeten the deal, you’ll also get a 5% discount with your purchase, so you pay as low as P1,464.19 per month for 24 months for the Galaxy S23 FE and P1,068.35 per month for 24 months for the Galaxy Tab S9 FE.

This offer is available from October 27 to November 12, 2023, and can be availed at participating Samsung Experience Stores and outlets nationwide. To view the complete list of participating stores, visit www.unionbankph.com/r/SamsungFE.

No UnionBank Credit Card yet? Apply today to enjoy this exclusive offer and other amazing deals and promos! To learn more, visit www.unionbankph.com/r/SamsungFE. – Rappler.com

Per DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB-178808 Series of 2023.