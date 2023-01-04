CheckThisOut: Unleash your inner ‘TikTokerist’ with these online finds

Editor’s note: Some finds are simply too good not to share. Let us guide you on some of the best deals out there. Before you check that cart out, be sure to #CheckThisOut🛒. Our articles contain affiliate links from our partners. We earn a small commission when you shop using these links.

I know, I know – people on TikTok don’t care about audio and video quality as much. Heck, some of the most viral videos out there don’t even look sharp or sound good. That being said though, everyone appreciates a well-made video, and putting a bit more effort into your videos can go a long way.

If you’re going to be a content creator on TikTok, having a decent camera phone is one of the most basic and fundamental steps you can take. There are so many things you can already do with just your phone. But if you want to step it up to make better-looking and sounding videos (or just want to make your life easier), then investing a bit of cash in equipment will definitely help.

As a content creator myself, I’ve tried all kinds of gadgets and doodads to make video-making easier and more fun. So I’ve made a list of things that I’ve tried myself or by content creator friends.

Benro mini smartphone tripod

Sure, propping up your phone on a stack of books or whatever surface you can find works, but having a tripod just gives you more flexibility to shoot in more places. And this mini cellphone tripod by Benro (a brand specializing in prosumer camera gear) is a reliable one.

Hohem iSteady X2 3-Axis smartphone gimbal

If you’ve seen shots with buttery smooth movements, one device that helps you achieve that is a gimbal. Gimbals used to be really expensive devices, but their prices have significantly gone down in recent years. If you’re thinking of getting one, here’s a gimbal that went viral on TikTok.

Apart from making movements smoother, this gimbal also has facial or object tracking, which means you can keep your subject in the shot as you move around. It also comes with a remote control and legs so you can use it like a tripod.

Rotating phone holder

If you like doing flat lays, this odd-looking device might be for you. This phone holder has a heavy base that helps make it more stable. It also has a long rotating arm so you can take good top shots. Plus, this holder has built-in lights and remote control via Bluetooth. This is one of my most used mobile phone accessories and I really enjoy using it.

The only downside is that your table needs to be really solid or if you put this on a different surface than the one you’re shooting, otherwise, your shots would be wobbly.

Mobile phone holder with articulating arm

Unlike the other phone holder, this one can be clamped on instead of sitting on a tabletop. I like this better because it gives me more flexibility with how I shoot. It’s a fairly stable holder and is easy to set up, but its arm is a lot shorter compared to the previous phone holder.

Ring light

I still think the best hack for shooting videos is to do it by a window because natural light would more often than not look great on camera. However, I’ve come to realize that ring lights also make decent light sources. I usually use ring lights for supplemental lighting, but using them as my main source works too.

Wireless lapel for mobile phones

I’m a stickler for good audio, but at the same time, I struggle a lot with it too. I get headaches when I have to listen to something with bad or unclear audio, so I try my best to make sure I always have good sound recording whether for voiceovers or foley. For making quick vlogs, I highly recommend buying a microphone – whether it’s a boom, a shotgun, or a lapel.

For android phones, this lapel system by FiFine is a good option. In the set is a receiver that attaches to your phone’s USB-C port, and two mic transmitters that can be pinned on people’s shirts.

If you use an iPhone and need it to be compatible with a Lightning port instead, this one by Boya is a good option too.

There are tons of amazing gadgets that you can add to your gear. The best way to go about it is to figure out what kind you need, look up options online, and read and watch reviews before making a purchase!

If you’re into ASMR content and want to get into it, we have another listicle for good mics you can buy.

If it’s gaming and live streaming that you’re interested in instead, here’s a listicle for streaming games.

Good luck out there, and have fun making TikToks! – Rappler.com