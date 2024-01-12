Are you RED-y? RED Fiber launches faster, cheaper plans you can’t resist

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Before 2023 ended, it circulated across all social media platforms if everyone’s ready for 2024 with new year resolutions, life mantras, and “claim your manifestations” popping up here and there. One might wonder if these are achievable but Radius Telecoms, Inc. (RADIUS), a 100% subsidiary of Meralco, made sure to hear your wishes and prayers through its brand RED Fiber, with better, more affordable plans with its permanent speed boost offer for new subscribers!

Starting January 1, new subscribers get to enjoy permanent speed boost offer ranging from 70Mbps to 600Mbps with much affordable price points vs. previous plans. Speeds perfect for streaming, gaming, live-selling, and many more even made much more acquirable with only a low cash-out of P999! Dual Play subscribers can also experience an exclusive 90-day free access to all CignalTV channels.

But wait, there’s more! New subscribers also get to enjoy 50% off monthly service fees for 3 months on 200Mbps and up plans! We only want VIP treatment for you that is why RED Fiber keeps its promise and commitment to deliver unique and exciting deals for its subscribers – to make sure everyone deserves an enjoyable and lively RED life.

Where to apply? You may reach out to any sales agent near you, call the hotline at (02) 8256-8888 or send an email to customercare@redfiber.com . To learn more about this promo, visit their website https://www.redfiber.com now.

Promo runs from January 1 to March 31, 2024. Per DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB-183335 Series of 2023. — Rappler.com

PRESS RELEASE