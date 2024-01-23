Select McDonald’s branches are getting greener with Meralco

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Meralco, the largest power distributor equipped with expertise in green initiatives, joined forces with McDonald’s to power the implementation of eco-friendly practices within its restaurant operations.

This collaboration between One Meralco and Golden Arches Development Corporation (GADC), the company behind McDonald’s, began in January 2021. The fast-food giant aimed to integrate custom solutions into its operations, including solar rooftop installations, solar lamp posts, and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations.

“Together with Meralco, we’re planting the seeds for a Greener future for the Good of the planet,” said Kenneth S. Yang, president & CEO of McDonald’s Philippines.

In a significant stride towards sustainability, select McDonald’s branches including Green and Good flagship stores now offer EV users the facility to charge their e-bikes and e-scooters at minimal fees through coin-operated charging stations. This initiative, enabled by Meralco’s electric mobility solutions subsidiary, Movem Electric, Inc., aligns with the government’s push to promote EV use and expedite the country’s transition towards green mobility.

The partnership evolved as GADC leveraged Meralco’s Peak / Off-Peak (POP) solution, optimizing electricity usage to take advantage of lower rates during off-peak hours. This measure proved instrumental in helping McDonald’s save on electricity costs for its 24/7 branches, vital for fulfilling their all-day McDelivery services.

Furthering their commitment, solar panel installations are underway at McDonald’s Petron KM44 and McDonald’s Pagsanjan branches. Once fully operational with the support of Meralco’s subsidiary, MSpectrum, Inc. these branches are estimated to yield annual savings of approximately P450K and P880K, respectively.

In a bid to advance GADC’s goals towards sustainability, Meralco integrated its solutions by combining solar installations and POP with energy-efficient technologies such as inverter appliances and LED lighting, fostering overall operational efficiency.

“Meralco is always top of mind when it comes to energy solutions. Our relationship with the Meralco group has been long-standing and I look forward to many more years with them as partners as we work towards a greener and brighter future,” Yang added.

Meralco Enterprise, the service arm catering to public and private sectors with a contracted capacity of at least 500kW per month, provides tailor-made solutions. Leveraging insights into energy consumption behaviors and strategic partnerships with technology leaders, Meralco Enterprise offers custom-fit solutions for industrial, commercial, and residential customers.

This partnership, marked by a mutual commitment to sustainability and innovation, not only reduced operational costs for McDonald’s but also exemplified the power of Meralco’s tailored strategies and collaborative efforts in fostering a greener future. With a shared vision and ongoing dedication, this alliance stands as a testament to the potential for impactful change and sets the stage for further advancements in sustainable practices within the energy and food industries.

For those interested in partnering with Meralco Enterprise, get in touch with a Meralco Enterprise Relationship Manager, email enterprise@meralco.com.ph, or call the hotline at 16210.

