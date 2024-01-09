Switzerland’s SEVENFRIDAY watches are now in the Philippines

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

A decade ago, SEVENFRIDAY watches were first introduced in Switzerland, marking the beginning of a global community of like-minded people who embrace the SEVENFRIDAY lifestyle. Fast forward to the present, Newtrends International Corporation has brought the stylish industrial-themed watches back into the local scene and turned an ordinary Thursday night into a slaying party night, as if it were— you guessed it right— Friday!

The launch was a tribute to the lifestyle exuded by SEVENFRIDAY timepieces – steamy and steely at its core, wrapped with an obvious passion for stylish design aesthetics which include sapphire crystals and, yes, bright splashy colors – the perfect wrist piece for go-getters who live the best life they can by turning the grind of everyday life into a party and an adventure of their own liking.

So as boldly as it showcases its hard-core power engines in open cases of one ingenious design after another, the launch brought together key influencers from various industries who know how to seize every drop of energy out of every day. After all, SEVENFRIDAY is a lifestyle watch brand whose strong and iconic products are designed based on the belief that a product can be topnotch in quality and aesthetics.

On display at the launch are classic SEVENFRIDAY pieces from their lettered series of collections, each providing an appeal for different inclinations—be it automotive of the PS3 series or the Color Carbons (which, by the way, comes in really eye-popping colors that prove bright colors thrive in a steamy and steely environment) or the copper pipes of the industrial revolution of the M2 inspiration.

Also on hand are the P2B/02 timepiece that brings to life the bank vaults from the industrial revolution while the P1B/01 is set in motion with two interchanging gears and takes inspiration from the industrial essence cogwheel.

The T1/08 “BAUHAUS” is inspired by the typeface design movement which sprouted in early 1920s Germany and is characterized by simple geometric shapes with smooth and rounded corners, simplified forms and functionality that show how SEVENFRIDAY never, ever cuts corners. And for the beach club aficionados, there’s the T1/09 “Beach Club”, piece which was made for summer, sun, and wet fun!

The M3/01 “Spaceship” is for those who measure distance by light years, because this watch’s genius design is light years ahead! There’s even an aerodynamic Y-Wing shape which carries the logo and at the same time provides space to showcase three overlapping white discs for the hours, minutes and seconds, with red highlights and red arrow to the hour and minutes. Meanwhile, the M2/02 takes inspiration from copper pipes, a quintessential mechanical element during the industrial revolution.

Finally, the P1C/04 aka ‘Caipi’ is inspired by a delicious yet lethal concoction of South American origin, featuring design features such as the ice evident in the animation ring, bezel and crown, all in beautifully polished white ceramic; the crystalline cachaça represented by an Opaline white on both the outer and base dial. And because SEVENFRIDAY is about fun, they will all glow, green, of course, in the dark!

Indeed, each SEVENFRIDAY timepiece features a design that excellently fuses grit and passion with a unique style, exuding a vibe that the adventurer in each of us can truly relate with.

Exclusively distributed in the Philippines by Newtrends International Corporation, these statement wrist pieces are available at your favorite local watch boutiques and department stores. Find them at Segnatempo in Okada Manila, Meridian in Glorietta 4 and Newport Mall, Watch Republic in SM Megamall and SM Mall of Asia, inside Rustan’s Department Store in Shangri-la Plaza, and at the recently opened Meridian boutique in Greenhills Mall.

PRESS RELEASE