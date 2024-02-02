SM Cares, Autism Society of the Philippines partner for #AutismOKPH future

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The Autism Society Philippines (ASP) and SM Cares, in partnership with the National Council on Disability Affairs celebrated National Autism Consciousness Week with the AOK Pilipinas Live 2024, a live special of the monthly web show discussing pressing topics regarding autism.

The forum was held on January 26, Friday, at SM City North EDSA.

ADVOCATES. ASP Board, SM Cares, Government Officials, and Autism Advocates came together at AOK Pilipinas Live! to dismantle barriers and build a brighter future for Filipinos on the spectrum. All photos courtesy of SM Supermalls.

PANEL DISCUSSION. The first part of the program saw a panel discussion about making laws for an Autism OK Philippines. It was attended by Philippine Government Officials: Hon. Risa Hontiveros, Senator; Hon. Koko Pimentel, Senator; and Hon. Paul Daza, Congressman.

FAMILY. In the second part, Actress / Screenwriter Candy Pangilinan was joined by actress Gladys Reyes, singer-songwriter from the band Splendio Tritus Nicolle Ferrer, and former Bb. Pilipinas World Janina San Miguel to talk about the importance of family in fostering awareness and education for people with autism.

EQUAL ACCESS. SM Cares Program Director for Disability Affairs Engr. Bien Mateo emphasized SM’s commitment to giving equal access and opportunities for individuals with diverse needs, including those on the autism spectrum.

SM is a staunch supporter of the autism community. Its partnership with ASP is part of an ongoing program in cultivating safe spaces and ensuring its mall facilities remain accessible to all. Aside from facilitating Sensitivity Training for its frontliners, SM will be supporting Autism Society Philippines with the latest leg of the Angels Walk for Autism by April. – Rappler.com

PRESS RELEASE