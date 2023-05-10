SM Foundation upgrades Tuguegarao and Cagayan Valley health centers

Through the SM Foundation and UNIQLO Philippines, local health centers have received upgraded equipment to serve their communities

In 1971, the Philippines launched the Community Health Organization Program to classify health services into primary, secondary, and tertiary levels. As part of this initiative, barangay health stations were created to ensure that primary healthcare improves the overall health and well-being of individuals, families, and communities.

Since then, these local health centers have played a crucial role in improving the health outcomes of Filipinos. They have not only provided general healthcare services but also served as agents during the COVID-19 pandemic and helped with the vaccination rollout. Additionally, they continue to promote healthy lifestyles and prevent diseases, particularly among vulnerable populations.

Adequate facilities for improved healthcare

SM Foundation (SMFI) has made it its mission to provide adequate facilities and upgraded equipment to boost health centers as they fulfill their mandate of delivering quality health care, even amid the pandemic.

Pursuing its mission, SMFI and UNIQLO Philippines traveled to the cities of Tuguegarao and Cauayan in Cagayan Valley and upgraded two health facilities serving thousands of Filipinos. Beyond the new infrastructure, health workers see it as a chance to put forth the services they have always drawn from the heart.

In Brgy. District 1, Cauayan, midwife Tarita Ann Ballasteros has tended to patients from low-income households, who barely have money to spare for the fare going to the facility and to buy medicine. She would then give the best care she can offer to compensate for the limitations of their center.

IMPROVED CENTERS. A resident of Cauayan City, Isabela undergoes a routine checkup in Brgy. District 1 Health Center

“Nakikita ko ang sitwasyon nila na ultimo pamasahe, wala sila. Iniisip ko, wala man lang akong maibigay na gamot sa kanila. Para sa akin, hindi ko man sila lubos na mapagaling, lalabas sila sa facility na magaan ang pakiram dahil sa tinatawag nating TLC (tender loving care),” she said.

(“I understand their situation, that they can’t even afford commute fares. I think about how I can’t even give them medicine. For me, even if I can’t cure them fully, they can come out of the facility with a lighter heart because of our TLC.”)

Before, they had to use curtains as improvised medical partitions or lock the health center’s door to provide comfort to women seeking reproductive health care or pregnant mothers coming in for prenatal checkups.

“It takes time to prepare and attend to the next patient. Kailangan pa namin takpan ng kumot o i-lock ang pinto ng center para magkaroon ng privacy ang mga pasyente. Dahil dito, isa lang ang naa-accommodate namin. Minsan, hindi sila komportable dahil nakikita ng iba yung procedure na ginagawa namin sa kanila,” she said.

(“It takes time to prepare and attend to the next patient. We have to cover them with a blanket or lock the door of the center to give our patients privacy. Because of this, we can only accommodate one patient at a time. Sometimes, they’re not comfortable because others see the procedure being done to them.”)

Through the upgrade, the Brgy. District 1 Health Center had its own room for maternal and child health services, equipped with necessary medical tools. It was also fitted with a breastfeeding area and a designated space for immunization.

MATERNAL HEALTH. Health workers of Brgy. District 1 Health Center provides free prenatal checkups in the newly renovated health center

The upgrade served as the boost they needed to complement the TLC they have always given their community.

“Malaki ang connection ng renovation ng center sa pagsasaayos ng kalusugan ng aming komunidad. Kaming mga health workers ay mas eager na sa pag-pasok sa trabaho at mas marami na kaming pasyenteng mabibigyan ng serbisyo at matutulungan,” she said.

(“The renovation of the center is highly connected to improving the health of our community. As health workers, we’re more eager to come to work and we can serve and help more patients.”)

FREE SERVICES. Through the newly renovated health center, residents of Brgy. District 1 health center enjoy free medical checkups.

“Dahil maganda na at maaliwalas, nakakatulong ito para gumaan ang pakiramdam ng pasyente bago pa man sila gamutin,” she added.

(“Because [the health center is] now appealing and comfortable, it helps put patients at ease before they get treated.”)

A change for the better

Sharing the same passion for health care service is Corazon Tanguilan, a barangay health worker from Brgy. Cataggaman Pardo Health Center in Tuguegarao City.

“As a healthcare provider, hindi po namin gaano iniisip ang kalakihan ng aming health center. Ang importante po ay taos pusong pagbibigay ng serbisyo sa patients namin. Nasa kalooban po namin kung paano namin gagawing maayos pagpapatakbo ng aming operasyon,” she said.

(“As a healthcare provider, we don’t really think about the vastness of our health center. What’s important is the heartfelt service we give our patients. It’s in our spirit to know how we can best execute our operations.”)

Through their dedication, they strived to accommodate the healthcare needs of their patients despite unfortunate working conditions – from broken tiles, cracked wall paint, and damaged cabinets to limited electric fans for ventilation.

“Sira po ang aming mga tiles. Mahirap po ito dahil baka madulas o mapaano ang aming mga pasyente na kadalasan ay buntis at mga bata. Kaya nilagyan na lang po namin ito ng masking tape para makaiwas sa aksidente,” she recalled.

(“Our tiles are broken. It’s hard because our patients, who are usually pregnant or are children, might slip or get into accidents. We just put masking tape over them to avoid injuries.”)

Due to the center’s layout and space limitations, it became even more difficult for them during the pandemic. With sick children, pregnant women, and TB-DOTs patients, it felt like a weight was pressed against their chests as they hoped to safely accommodate all patients while implementing social distancing.

COMMUNITY CARE. Brgy. Cataggaman Pardo Health Center health workers cater to the general medical needs of its community in the newly renovated health center

“During immunization days, may mga pregnant mothers na darating for prenatal check-up. Ine-entertain namin sila dahil hindi namin puwedeng pauwiin ulit at pabalikin pa. Mahalaga po ang sapat na espasyo para maisagawa ang infection prevention and control measures. Kaya mainam po ang ginawa ng SM Foundation na pagpapalawak ng health center namin para sa kaligtasan ng patients namin,” she explained.

(“During immunization days, there were pregnant mothers who visited for prenatal check-ups. We entertained them because we can’t let them go home then come back again. It’s important that there’s enough space to practice infection prevention and control measures. What the SM Foundation did in helping to expand our health center was good for the safety of our patients.”)

As their center was rebuilt from the ground up, they felt relief and gained renewed optimism to improve their operations.

UPGRADED EQUIPMENT. Pregnant mothers from Cataggaman Pardo, Tuguegarao City can now get comfortable prenatal care in the newly refurbished health center

In addition to the installation of new equipment and facilities, complemented by cosmetic improvements such as fresh paint and tiles, the upgraded health centers now include designated rooms for maternal care, medical check-ups, and TB-DOTs treatment. The spacious and well-ventilated lobby provides a warm welcome to the people of Tuguegaraonos, encouraging them to pursue healthy living and become valuable contributors to the growth of their city.

“27 years na po ako sa serbisyo at bihira po ang health center na naka-aircon at well-ventilated. Kaya ngayon pong naisaayos na po ito, tiyak po ako na mas maeengganyo ang constituents namin na pumunta sa aming center,” she said.

(“I have been in service for 27 years and it’s rare that a health center has good ventilation and air conditioning. Now that this has been implemented, I’m sure that our constituents will feel more motivated to come to our center.”) – Rappler.com