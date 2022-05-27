Smart boosts Signature Plans+ with 12 months of UNLI 5G

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by Smart and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

Mobile services provider Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) is bringing a universe of possibilities at the fingertips of subscribers as it has boosted its Signature Plans+ with 12 months of UNLI 5G – the only offer of its kind in the market today.

From the initial six months of UNLI 5G that came with Plan S+ to L+, the all-new Smart Signature Plans+ now offer 12 months of UNLI 5G, enabling subscribers to immerse in their passions and explore more possibilities powered by no less than the country’s fastest 5G mobile network.

Aside from UNLI 5G, all Signature Plans+ also come with other unlimited features for a truly empowering and worry-free postpaid experience, including UNLI AllNet Calls, UNLI AllNet Texts, UNLI Landline Calls, ensuring that users stay connected all the time.

For unlimited enjoyment, all Signature Plans+ also come with a Netflix Mobile Plan valued at P149 per month valid throughout the contract, so subscribers to stream thousands of award-winning shows, series, and more, anytime and anywhere. Moreover, subscribers who have an existing Netflix subscription can also enjoy P149 off their current Basic, Standard, or Premium Netflix subscription.

All Signature Plans+ also include six months’ worth of Apple Music subscription enabling users to listen to over 90 million songs on the go.

New subscribers can sign up for Smart Signature Plans S+, M+, and L+ and enjoy 12 months of UNLI 5G for only P999, P1,499, and P1,999 per month, respectively. On the other hand, those who want UNLI 5G throughout their 24-month contract can sign up for Plan XL+ for 2,499 per month. All these offers are valid until July 31, 2022.

Simply your universe

“As the only postpaid plans in the market with 12 months of UNLI 5G, all Signature Plans+ are best positioned to enable our subscribers to reignite their drive for success and pursuit for greatness,” said Richard N. Dimagiba, Vice President, and Smart Postpaid Marketing Head.

With UNLI 5G of Signature Plans+, goal slayers and trailblazers have all they need to achieve more in their career or passion, and simply move from good to great – whether it’s about being more productive at work, expanding their business, or pursuing higher studies to unleash more of their potentials.

With UNLI 5G, subscribers can upload and download heavy work files in seconds, make crystal-clear video calls, and connect with peers and colleagues anytime and anywhere to make impactful decisions. Subscribers can also post and share their passions with the rest of the world faster and immerse in their choice of entertainment with seamless streaming and lag-free gaming anytime and anywhere.

Make the Smart move now

Signature Plans+ is powered by Smart, the country’s undisputed fastest 5G mobile network, according to Ookla®, the global leader in mobile and broadband network intelligence.

Using 325,396 user-initiated 5G tests, Ookla declared Smart as the winner of its Speedtest Awards™ for Q3-Q4 2021 with a Speed Score™ of 201.95, while its closest competitor posted a Speed Score™ of 116.08.

Smart has also relentlessly pushed the 5G revolution in the Philippines, deploying around 7,200 5G base stations around the country.

Explore a universe of possibilities with Signature Plans+ by signing up at the nearest Smart Store or online at https://smart.com.ph/Postpaid/signature. There’s also no better time than now to switch and make the Smart move without changing your number through the Mobile Number Portability (MNP) facility. To know more about MNP, visit x.smart/switch. – Rappler.com