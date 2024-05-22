Smart’s 5G Pocket Pro WiFi device is now only P7,995 for a limited time

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

This pocket WiFi can connect up to 15 devices to Smart's 5G network

PLDT wireless subsidiary Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) is making high-speed connectivity even more accessible to Filipinos as it introduces the Smart Bro 5G Pocket Pro, a powerhouse device that can connect up to 15 gadgets simultaneously to the Smart 5G network.

Safe, secure, and backed by Smart’s award-winning mobile network, the Smart Bro 5G Pocket Pro WiFi is specifically designed for professionals such as entrepreneurs and freelancers who juggle multiple responsibilities and devices, as well as individuals in fast-paced roles requiring seamless connectivity for productivity on the go.

The device also enables those who still don’t have a 5G-enabled smartphone to finally experience next-level speeds anytime and anywhere– from streaming HD videos seamlessly, playing action-packed mobile games without lag, making crystal-clear video calls without buffering, and uploading and downloading heavy huge files in an instant.

Additionally, this device will empower users who prefer not to tether their phones for extended periods just to connect to their other gadgets.

As a special offer, the Smart Bro 5G Pocket Pro is now available at Smart Stores nationwide for a discounted price of only P7,995 from its original price of P12,995.

Every purchase of the device comes with P250 worth of load and a free car charger, enabling users to activate and connect their new Smart Bro 5G Pocket Pro from the get-go.

Smart 5G for All

“The Smart Bro 5G Pocket Pro is a welcome addition to our suite of innovative products and services that empower Filipinos so they can level up their productivity and enjoyment in this fast-paced digital world, backed by our superior network,” said Lloyd R. Manaloto, head of prepaid at Smart.

“Aside from giving customers more power and flexibility, this cutting-edge device also reinforces our commitment to bringing the many benefits of Smart 5G to more Filipinos through relevant, value-packed services and devices that are now more affordable,” said James R. Jorge, head of Wireless Broadband & Consumer WiFi.

The Smart Bro 5G Pocket Pro comes in two models: the rectangular Evoluzn model, featuring an LCD display, and the circular Genew model, which sports a touchscreen LCD.

Both run on the powerful QualcommSDX62 chipset with 5,000 mAh battery for all-day connectivity. Both are equally simple and easy to use and manage via the Smart App for loading and balance check.

Best with Unli 5G + Non-Stop Data 999

Users can make the most of the Smart Bro 5G Pocket Pro with Smart’s latest Unli 5G offers, which are available on the Smart App.

For the best value, subscribers may enjoy Unli 5G + Non-Stop Data valid for 30 days for only P999. Users may also avail of Unli 5G + Non-Stop Data valid for 1 day for only P99; for 3 days for only P149; or for 7 days for only P299.

The Smart Bro 5G Pocket Pro is powered by Smart’s award-winning mobile network, which was recently recognized for delivering the Philippines’ Best 5G Coverage Experience by independent network analytics from Opensignal.

To learn more about Smart Bro 5G Pocket Pro, visit https://smart.com.ph/bro/pocket-wifi-gadgets. – Rappler.com

PRESS RELEASE