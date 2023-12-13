Sprout Solutions wraps up 2023 with acclaim at three prestigious awards

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Sprout Solutions concluded the year with industry recognition – while keeping true to their North Star

Sprout Solutions, the largest homegrown B2B SaaS company and the most trusted HR tech company in the Philippines, received recognition at three prestigious award ceremonies, including the KMC Startup Awards, the Philippine HR Awards, and the Asia CEO Awards.

Sprout Solutions, a top nominee for two categories at Asia CEO Awards

On October 24, 2023, Sprout Solutions was recognized as one of the leading contenders in the Asia CEO Awards at the Manila Marriott. The Asia CEO Awards aims to promote the Philippines as the premier business destination for global enterprises and is recognized as the largest business awards event in the Philippines and Southeast Asia.

Sprout Solutions stood out as a top nominee for two distinguished awards: Executive Leadership Team of the Year, paying tribute to teams that have made substantial strides in guiding major organizations toward creating value, and Service Excellence Company of the Year, recognizing companies that go above and beyond, setting the gold standard for customer satisfaction. Sprout’s nominations in these categories reflect its significant contributions in steering the company towards success and excellence.

KMC Startup Awards hailed Sprout Solutions with Three Top Honors

KMC launched its first year of the annual KMC Startup Awards at One Ayala last November 24, 2023. The KMC Startup Awards recognizes and celebrates startups and individuals driving transformative change across different industries. Among the ten categories, Sprout Solutions was given the top honors in three awards: Emerging Leader of the Year (Gold), Tech Innovator Award (Silver), and Customer Excellence Award (Gold).

Sprout’s CEO and Co-founder, Patrick Gentry, was honored with the gold award for the Emerging Leader of the Year, for embodying innovation, tenacity, and excellence within the startup landscape.

Sprout was also recognized with the Silver Award in the Tech Innovator Category, a testament to its pioneering solutions with the potential to reshape the future of work across diverse industries. Furthermore, the Gold Award for the Customer Excellence category underscores Sprout’s commitment to delivering outstanding customer satisfaction and maintaining the highest standards of service. These accolades reflect Sprout’s continued dedication to innovation and excellence.

International HR Institute recognizes Sprout as the Platinum Vendor of the Year

Simultaneously, the Philippine HR Institute broadcasted the Philippine HR Awards on the social media platforms of the Philippine HR Assembly. The Philippine HR Awards is an independent, non-profit organization committed to acknowledging exceptional individuals and entities in the fields of human resources, leadership, employee experience, and people management.

In the event, Sprout was awarded the Platinum Vendor of the Year by the International HR Institute. This award is the top recognition for vendors and service providers that demonstrate outstanding performance in terms of market penetration, revenue growth, customer feedback, and the launch of innovative new products.

Sprout awards clients who excelled in Employee Management

Sprout Solutions recognizes partners who have demonstrated outstanding commitment to their employees in 2023. The winners will be given badges in five key categories: Work-Life Integration Champion, HR Tech Trailblazer, Great Employer, Leadership Equality & Empowerment, and High Growth Leader.

The Work-Life Integration Champion badge recognizes companies fostering employee well-being through a strong commitment to a healthy work-life balance.

The HR Tech Trailblazer badge honors companies at the forefront of innovation, leveraging Sprout’s HR solutions to enhance efficiency amid evolving industry demands.

Great Employer badge recognizes organizations for outstanding workplace achievements, including high employee retention, substantial growth, and dedicated team members.

The Leadership Equality & Empowerment badge acknowledges companies fostering diversity and inclusion in gender and age, creating empowering environments that value and amplify all voices.

High Growth Leader badge celebrates businesses that inspire through exceptional growth in the Small-Midsize Enterprise, Mid-Market, and Enterprise sectors.

These prestigious badges are thoughtfully crafted based on the data collected through Sprout Insight. To see the full list of winners, see the list here: https://sprout.ph/the-sprout-year-end-awards/ – Rappler.com

