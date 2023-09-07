Start your light and smooth whisky journey with Charles & James

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Celebrate this milestone with your friends at the first open-air Whisky Park in the Philippines

Have you ever wondered why the coolest characters in your favorite movies and series are always drinking whisky – most probably on the rocks? It’s because whisky has always been associated with class and sophistication. Even James Bond would agree.

If you’re in a phase of your life where you’re less inclined to drink the usual beer and more into drinking sophisticatedly, start with a beginner-friendly whisky like Charles & James.

Charles & James is imported from Scotland and crafted by the renowned Whyte and Mackay Distillery. Distilled and aged in oak barrels, its rich but smooth and light blend at 25% alcohol by volume was concocted with the Filipino palate in mind.

Charles & James Light is considered as a stepping stone to the aspirational world of whisky not only because of its smooth and light blend but also because of it’s approachable, and affordable without compromise. At P300 SRP in all groceries and convenience stores nationwide, it’s the ideal choice for first-time whisky drinkers.

Head over to the first whisky park in the Philippines

After dipping your toes into the world of whisky through Charles & James Light, you can start trying more of Emperador Distillers’ most distinguished whiskies by visiting the first open-air Whisky Park in the Philippines.

Located in McKinley West, Taguig, Whisky Park is the newest hangout place for whisky lovers. Here you can share a glass of the finest whiskies with your friends while watching live band performances by renowned artists.

You can also catch watch parties featuring the country’s biggest events like the recent FIBA World Cup and esports tournaments, play darts and billiards with your mates, or dance to the beats of the coolest DJs.

“Our primary objective is to embark on an educational journey, enriching Filipinos’ understanding of the whisky world, recognizing that its popularity in our nation may not be as widespread as in others,” said Franco Maque, chief communications head, Charles & James Light.

“We are dedicated to crafting an unparalleled environment where individuals can indulge in relaxation, unwind, and relish distinctive experiences with their friends.”

The park is open every Wednesday to Saturday from 6 pm to 3 am. You may follow them on Facebook or Instagram to stay updated on their entertainment lineup. – Rappler.com

Drink responsibly.