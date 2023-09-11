The State of HR 2023: Sprout’s Human Resources Summit navigates the post-pandemic workforce

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

It’s no surprise that the work landscape isn’t what it used to be.

I remember a few years ago when I used to commute for hours from Cavite to Ortigas to essentially sit down in a chair and write. I loved what I did, and while it may seem funny now to think of the long lines and money spent to do the work that can be done from home, my colleagues and I never gave it a second thought. It just goes to show just how the workforce changes as much as we do – especially in the post-pandemic scene.

In the State of HR Summit presented by Sprout Solutions, they attempt to bridge this gap between our pre-lockdown habits and how we see the work we do today. The event gathered business owners, founders, and human resources (HR) professionals in one place to help Filipino companies navigate the current workplace.

Through its series of informative talks and panel discussions, Sprout reminded HR professionals of their “north star,” or guiding light, so they can keep up with digital transformation and improve their management style.

“We’re looking to be a thought leader to share best practices to highlight winners and raise the companies doing things in this country and showcase data to help you guys make better decisions,” Patrick Gentry, CEO and co-founder of Sprout Solutions, said during his opening remarks.

One of the key insights that the event highlighted was “work-life integration,” a new practice that hopes to replace work-life balance. With work-life integration, experts suggest that businesses themselves foster a company culture that employees can live with and take pride in.

“In a hybrid set-up, it becomes work-life integration,” shared Atty. Arlene De Castro, Sprout Solutions’ chief people and customer officer.

“How do you integrate your work and your life together? It’s really by doing things together, having passion clubs [where] people can gather, and forming groups within the organization to make them feel that they are still connected whether [inside] or outside [of] the office,” she added.

The State of HR Summit 2023 also launched the first-ever Sprout Awards which aims to honor employers who exemplify excellence in their workplace practices. The categories were Best Workplace Culture, Visionary Excellence Victor, and Employee Engagement Champion.

The winners were given a plaque of honor, a three-month subscription to Pulse Premium, and a feature on Sprout’s social media channels and newsletters, among other benefits. Here are the inaugural winners:

Best Workplace Culture

Pantheon Systems (SME)

Connext International Inc. (mid-market)

Belo Medical Group (enterprise)

Visionary Excellence Victor

The Dragon Edge Group (SME)

House of Branded Lifestyle Incorporated (mid-market)

UBX Philippines (enterprise)

Employee Engagement Champion

Apotheca Corporation (SME)

Starpay Corporation (mid-market)

PSO Manila (enterprise)

The event also released the State of HR Report 2023. The report combines workforce data and survey responses from 400 HR professionals and over 1,000 employees. The goal of the report is to help improve the employee experience.

Similar to the concept of work-life integration, this year’s report highlights the importance of fostering a culture of employee engagement, growth, and development. You can read the full State of HR Report 2023 here.

Just like everyone who has their own reasons for working, this year’s State of HR Summit reminds employers and employees alike that we can strike the right balance between work and life – and that starts with working together to find ways to make the workplace a good place to be in. – Rappler.com