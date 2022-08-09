[Kitchen 143] Back to school preparations

How can we make our kids safe as they head back to school?

Many schools are gearing up for the return of face-to-face classes. While this is a great opportunity for kids to interact with their peers and teachers in person, we’re still very much in the middle of a pandemic.

So how can we make school safe – and fun – for our kids?

In this episode of Kitchen 143, Michelle Aventajado of Momma N’ Manila gives us ideas on how to let our kids head back to school safely.

Michelle will be joined by The Vanguard Academy headmaster Ericson Perez, BrightBrandsPH’s Didi Tiu Tang, Yaya Lola’s Kat Guidotti Stehmeier, and BrainRX Philippines’ Joy Go.

Be sure to watch out for our Quiz the Cook questions. Five winners will get the following:

From BrainRX: Cognitive assessment sessions worth P3500

From Herschel: Nova backpacks

From Hydroflask: 12oz kids’ bottles

From Green Cross: A hygiene kit containing hand and body soap, rubbing alcohol, and different types of sanitizing gel

From BrightBrandsPH: A Yumbox Panino lunch box

From Yaya Lola: Back-to-school snack packs

From PanonymousPH: Assorted bread and pastries

Kitchen 143 airs on Tuesday, August 9, at 4 pm. Bookmark this page to watch and win! – Rappler.com