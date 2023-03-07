[Kitchen 143] Cocktails night at Nic’s

LIVE

Now on its new timeslot – Tuesdays, 8 pm!

With the world opening up, Kitchen 143 now heads out of the home kitchen and visits favorite restaurants in and out of Metro Manila.

In this episode, Kitchen 143 host Michelle Aventajado of Momma n’ Manila heads over to Nic’s Park Terraces branch in Makati City where they talk about comfort food and pantry staples over cocktails.

If you’re in the area, drop by once the show starts airing – Nic’s will be serving free signature cocktails for the first 10 to arrive.

Kitchen 143 airs on Tuesday, March 7, at 8 pm. – Rappler.com