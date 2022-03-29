[Kitchen 143] ‘Mangiare!’ The Italian food series, part 1

Join us on a virtual gastronomical and cultural tour of Italy!

What’s the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Italian food? Pasta and pizza, perhaps?

There’s definitely more to Italian food than those staples, and we’ll discover them in this upcoming Italian food series!

In this episode of Kitchen 143, host Michelle Aventajado – who has Italian blood in her veins, by the way – takes us on a virtual gastronomical and cultural tour with her good friend Mia Lauchengco, Alessandro Milani of the Philippine Italian Association, chefs Paolo Durante and Alessandro Sbraga of The European Diner, and Isabelle Patron of Casa del Formaggio.

Be sure to watch out for our Quiz the Cook questions – we are giving away a lot of prizes. Five winners will take home the following:

P2,000 gift certificates from The European Deli

Italian pantry staples from Oriental Merchants Incorporated

Assorted cheese from Casa del Formaggio

Italian language lessons and e-learning subscriptions from the Philippine Italian Association

Kitchen 143 airs on Tuesday, March 29, at 4 pm. Bookmark this page to watch and win! – Rappler.com