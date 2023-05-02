[Kitchen 143] Dessert hour at Pâtisserie Le Choux-Colat

With the world opening up, Kitchen 143 now heads out of the home kitchen and visits favorite restaurants in and out of Metro Manila.

In this episode, Kitchen 143 host Michelle Aventajado of Momma ‘N Manila heads over to Pâtisserie Le Choux-Colat at The Podium mall in Mandaluyong City, where she chats with pastry chef Ely Salar about their delectable yet reasonably priced desserts.

If you’re in the area, drop by once the show starts airing – the patisserie will serve desserts (petit gateau) for the first 10 to arrive.

Kitchen 143 airs on Tuesday, May 2, at 8 pm. – Rappler.com