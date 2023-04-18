[Kitchen 143] Stand-up comedy night at Wicked Dogs BGC

LIVE

Up for comedy night with a hearty serving of hotdogs and beer? Come right over!

With the world opening up, Kitchen 143 now heads out of the home kitchen and visits favorite restaurants in and out of Metro Manila.

In this episode, Kitchen 143 host Michelle Aventajado of Momma ‘N Manila heads over to Wicked Dogs at Uptown Parade, Bonifacio Global City (BGC), where she chats with Teddy Reyna about the diner and its stand-up comedy nights.

If you’re in the area, drop by once the show starts airing – Wicked Dogs will serve free signature cocktails for the first 10 to arrive.

Kitchen 143 airs on Tuesday, April 18, at 8 pm. – Rappler.com