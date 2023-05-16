[Kitchen 143] Unwinding at Supersam BGC

Come drop by and hang out with the K143 gang!

With the world opening up, Kitchen 143 now heads out of the home kitchen and visits favorite restaurants in and out of Metro Manila.

In this episode, Kitchen 143 host Michelle Aventajado of Momma ‘N Manila heads over to Supersam at Bonifacio Global City, where she chats with owners Gerry Sy and Sharon Carlos.

If you’re in the area, drop by once the show starts airing – we’ve got surprise gifts for the first 10 to arrive.

Kitchen 143 airs on Tuesday, May 16, at 8 pm. – Rappler.com